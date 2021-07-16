Sad but true, Kate Herron has left the building. Loki will be back for a second season on Disney+, but not with the same director at the helm. The acclaimed Marvel series, which stars Tom Hiddleston reprising his fan favorite role as the God of Mischief, was officially renewed for a second season shortly after the first season ended. While Hiddleston will be back as Loki, there's going to be a big of a creative shakeup behind the scenes.

All six episodes of Loki season 1 were directed by Kate Herron, who also served as an executive producer. When it was announced that Loki had been renewed, many fans were likely expecting Herron to return. It turns out that won't be the case, as Herron told Deadline that her work is now finished with the series. As Herron explains, she simply feels that she's given all she can creatively to Loki, and she's since lined up her schedule with other projects to focus on.

"I'm not returning. I always planned to be just on for this and to be honest, season 2 wasn't in the - that's something that just came out and I'm so excited. I'm really happy to watch it as a fan next season, but I just think I'm proud of what we did here and I've given it my all. I'm working on some other stuff yet to be announced."

While it's definitely worth keeping an eye on Herron's next projects, Marvel fans shouldn't expect for the Loki director to take on another movie or TV series set in the MCU anytime soon. From the Deadline interview, the director says she's busy with personal projects at this time, though she does leave the door open to return to Marvel Studios at some point down the line. It's just not going to be with Loki.

"No [I'm not doing another Marvel movie], I'm just focused on my own stuff at the moment. I love Marvel and I'd love to work with them again, but my outing with Loki is what I've done with them."

Herron may have seen Loki's first season as a stepping stone to the next chapter of her career, but series star Tom Hiddleston isn't going anywhere. First appearing as Loki in the original Thor in 2011, Hiddleston has spent the past decade in the fan favorite role. Upon Loki's season 2 renewal, the actor said he'd be willing to play the character for the rest of his life, or at least for as long as Marvel fans continued to enjoy seeing him in the role.

Loki was created for Disney+ and Marvel Studios by Michael Waldron, who served as head writer. Along with Hiddleston, the series also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, Sophia Di Martino, Sasha Lane, Richard E. Grant, Jonathan Majors, and Owen Wilson. The acclaimed season finale helps set up the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and it's rumored Hiddleston will appear in the movie.

The first season of Loki is now streaming in full on Disney+. It's not yet clear when season 2 of Loki is expected to arrive. This news comes to us from Deadline.