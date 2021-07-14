Loki has officially been renewed for a second season on Disney+. The announcement was made mid-way through the end credits for the recent season one finale, with an image of the popular anti-hero's case file shown to be branded with a revealing stamp saying "Loki will return in season 2." since release, Loki has proven to be hugely popular with audiences, scoring the biggest debut on Disney's streaming platform, Disney+.

Starring Tom Hiddleston as the titular Marvel staple, Loki picks up right after the cunning Asgardian steals the coveted Tesseract during the events of 2019's Avengers: Endgame. This alternate version of Loki, played once again by Tom Hiddleston, is quickly brought to the mysterious Time Variance Authority, also known as the TVA, a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space and monitors the timeline. They give Loki a simple choice: face being deleted from existence due to being a "time variant" or help fix the timeline and stop a greater threat. Of course, with this being Loki, he soon ends up trapped in his own crime thriller, traveling through time and altering human history.

The series has introduced audiences to several new characters, many of whom have become instant hits. These include Owen Wilson as Time Variance Authority agent Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, a TVA judge, and Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15 alongside Hiddleston, Tara Strong as the mysterious Missi Minutes, and several variants of Loki such as Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Richard E. Grant as Classic Loki, and, of course, Alligator Loki.

While details of Loki's second season are currently unknown, Hiddleston believes that there is ample opportunity to continue to explore the multiverse. "It raises questions of, well, maybe there are other parallel or alternate universes," the actor said of the first season. "Maybe there are other realities, and the possibilities there are endless. I feel that at the end of episode five, Loki and Sylvie are close to discovering the answers to the questions that they have of who is behind the TVA and that, somehow, this will provoke even more curiosity about..."

It's also very possible that Loki will get up to all manner of mischief far beyond even two seasons, with Marvel Studios VP of Production & Development Nate Moore recently stating that the character easily lends himself to ongoing adventures. "The one that comes to mind - and that probably isn't a secret - I think there's a lot of storytelling in Loki that's really irreverent and clever and cool, but also lends itself to multiple seasons in a way where it's not a one-off," Moore said.

"Tom Hiddleston, I think, is doing some of his best work on that show. It really is kind of amazing. I think of all the great stuff he's done, but this show is going to show such different sides and really the true scope of his range. I think that show is going to surprise a lot of people." The first season of Loki is available to watch now courtesy of Disney+.