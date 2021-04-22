Not satisfied with dominating the big screen, Marvel Studios has moved onto the small screen thanks to Disney+. While the first MCU outing, WandaVision, felt very much like a limited series with a complete arc, Marvel Studios VP of Production & Development Nate Moore believes that this won't be the case for other shows, teasing an ongoing story made up of several series, especially for Tom Hiddleston's Loki.

"The one that comes to mind - and that probably isn't a secret - I think there's a lot of storytelling in Loki that's really irreverent and clever and cool, but also lends itself to multiple seasons in a way where it's not a one-off. Tom Hiddleston, I think, is doing some of his best work on that show. It really is kind of amazing. I think of all the great stuff he's done, but this show is going to show such different sides and really the true scope of his range. I think that show is going to surprise a lot of people."

The Loki series will follow the God of Mischief after he steals the Tesseract during the events of 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Loki is quickly brought to the mysterious Time Variance Authority organization, a police organization that monitors the timeline. Loki is forced to fix several timelines he himself has left broken, and thus begins to travel through time and altering human history, ending up trapped in his own crime thriller. The series brings back Tom Hiddleston as Loki and introduces Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, a member of the Time Variance Authority.

Hiddleston's performance as Loki has proven to be one of the most popular in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the character emerging as a clear fan-favorite. The actor clearly loves playing the role, and would no doubt return again and again to play the mischievous Asgardian, with audiences equally eager to see him go on more adventures.

"I want to preserve the freshness of the show for when it emerges, but something to think about is the [show's] logo, which seems to refresh and restore. The font of how Loki is spelled out seems to keep changing shape," Hiddleston said cryptically about the series. "Loki is the quintessential shapeshifter. His mercurial nature is that you don't know whether, across the MCU, he's a hero or a villain or an anti-hero. You don't know whether you can trust him. He literally and physically changes shape into an Asgardian guard, or into Captain America repeatedly. Thor talks about how he could change into a snake."

Loki is scheduled to premiere on June 11, 2021, with a second season already said to be in development. As for Disney+ and Marvel's current series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the story is due to wrap up (for now, at least), on Friday, April 23. These are just the beginning of a whole host of MCU shows set for Disney+, including Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Secret Invasion, and an animated What If...? series. This comes to us courtesy of Indie Wire.