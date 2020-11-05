Disney+ has reportedly renewed the Loki series for a season 2. The streaming service has yet to even deliver a trailer for the highly anticipated series, but a production start date for season 2 has allegedly been revealed. Tom Hiddleston is currently working on the first season in Atlanta, Georgia, though it's not clear how far along the production is after they had to take a break earlier this year. With that being said, the Loki Disney+ series is expected to launch next spring.

When Loki was first announced, it was revealed that the series would consist of 6 episodes. However, back in May of this year, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Clark Gregg let it slip that there more than six episodes were on the way. "I'd be lying if I didn't say 'boy, that would really be interesting to start the experiment over,'" Gregg said when asked about doing a show on Disney+. "Doing 10 episodes or 12 episodes the way Tom Hiddleston told me he was doing [on Loki] with that kind of budget and that Marvel Cinematic production team."

Many assumed that Clark Gregg misspoke, but according to a new production announcement, it seems that Marvel Studios is pushing forward with more of the Loki series for season 2, with a start date set for January 2022. Obviously, this has yet to be confirmed by the studio or even Tom Hiddleston. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are still waiting to see a trailer to get an idea of what the show is going to be all about. So far, we've only received teases that have to do with the God of Mischief traveling through time and different world history events.

Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as the God of Mischief in the upcoming Loki series. Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Sasha Lane also star. A brief synopsis for the show reads: "After stealing the Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame, Loki uses it to travel through time and alter human history." There really is not a lot of information about the show available at this time, as it has proven to be the most mysterious out of the first three shows announced, which included WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

When asked about the Loki series back in 2019, Tom Hiddleston mostly kept his lips sealed. "All I can tell you is that it is called Loki. It is a new departure... but I can't explain why," said the actor. At the time, Hiddleston expressed his gratitude over being able to play the character over the years. "It is a constant source of surprise and delight that these films have connected with people," he said. "I knew [Loki] was a complex figure. Intelligent yet vulnerable. Angry and lost and broken and witty... I thought it was an amazing opportunity and it's grown into this network of movies. I could never have expected it. I feel very fortunate that this character has connected with people." It appears that Marvel Studios is confident that MCU fans will enjoy Loki when it premieres with season 2 reportedly on the way. The season 2 news was first reported by Production Weekly.