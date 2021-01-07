It appears that Loki will not be a one-and-done series on Disney+ after all. Tom Hiddleston is reprising his role as Thor's ne'er-do-well brother in the upcoming show, which will debut on the streaming service later this year. While it had largely been expected that this would be a limited series, given the seemingly limited amount of ground there is to cover, season 2 is said to be in the works in some capacity. What's more, head writer Michael Waldron is expected to return, should a second season get the official green light from Disney and Marvel Studios.

It was recently reported that Michael Waldron has been tapped to write a Star Wars movie for Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, who is producing and developing the project for Lucasfilm. Waldron also signed a larger deal with Disney that will see him working with the studio. Within one of the reports making the announcement it was said, "the deal is also expected to bring back Waldron in some capacity for season 2 of Loki." That implies heavily that Disney and Marvel are planning a second season of the series on some level.

When last we saw Loki, it was during the "Time Heist" portion of Avengers: Endgame. He made away with the Tesseract while the heroes were trying to steal it during the battle of New York, as seen in The Avengers. Loki blasted off into an unknown place and unknown time with the cube. The series will explore what happened after he made off with the Infinity Stone. As we saw in the trailer released during Disney's investor day presentation, it will be a wild adventure through space and time. But, it is important to note that Loki, chronologically speaking, met his ultimate fate at the hands of Thanos in Infinity War. He dies. There is no getting around that.

Be that as it may, it seems there are at least two seasons worth of exploring to do with Tom Hiddleston before having to face his death. It is also worth noting that a Production Weekly listing previously hinted that season 2 was in the works. The cast also includes Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kater Herron is directing the series, with Michael Waldron on board as the head writer. Waldron, additionally, wrote the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Marvel has several shows coming to Disney+ over the next couple of years. This also includes WandaVision, which officially kicks off Phase 4 of the MCU next week, as well as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk and Moon Knight. Additionally, the animated series What If? will debut this summer. Not surprisingly, Disney is heavily leaning on one of its biggest brands to attract subscribers to Disney+. Loki season 1 debuts this May. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on season 2 are made available. This news comes to us via Deadline.