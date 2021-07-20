It would appear that Loki managed to finish its run on Disney+ as it started, by setting a new record for the largest audience over the first five days for "Episode 6: For All Time, Always". According to figures reported by Samba TV, the God of Mischief ended his triumphant run with a massive 2.5 million views between Wednesday July 14 and Saturday July 18, which included a US viewship of 1.9 million. As was expected, the series added to its record-breaking opening episode by blowing away all that came before it with its finale.

To put it in perspective with its fellow Marvel TV shows, the finale of WandaVision pulling in 1.4 million US viewers, while Falcon and The Winter Soldier managed 1.7 million, both over the same five day initial period of their respective runs. The story was similar across the globe as well. The UK saw Loki pull in 300,000, against WandaVision's 209,000 and Falcon's 254,000; Germany had 96,000 against 42,000 and 78,000 for WandaVision and Falcon respectively; Australia logged 12,000 against a respective 7,000 and 10,000, all measured over the five days.

Loki arrived as something of a wildcard after the more predictable storyline of Falcon and The Winter Soldier, with no one really sure of how it would all pan out. While there were many rumors, the eventual breaking of the Marvel timeline, the introduction of one of the many variants of Jonathan Majors' Kang, and the effective setting up of the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe all came together to deliver Marvel's biggest hit yet.

While the previous Marvel series' have not been renewed, although Falcon and The Winter Soldier has set up Captain America 4 with Anthony Mackie taking over Chris Evan's Captain America shield, Loki also defied the odds to gain itself a second season. With Loki himself being one of the most popular characters in the MCU, even his death in Avengers: Endgame seemingly can't keep the God of Mischief down, and while Kevin Feige has said previously that Loki's demise at the hands of Thanos, what he didn't tell us at the time was that there would be another version of Loki who would end up escaping his own timeline and heading in other areas of the Marvel timeline.

With Loki now done and the numbers proving that the Marvel bandwagon is continuing to grow as it roles on from one series to the next, all eyes will not be turning to the animated What If...?, Hawkeye and Ms Marvel series' to see if they can continue to build on that success. We have already seen Black Widow set up the Hawkeye series, and Ms Marvel will introduce one of the key components of The Marvels, meaning that as Phase Four movies along, the connections between the big and small screen offerings from the MCU will likely see audiences continue to grow, particularly with the "known character" series such as Hawkeye and even She-Hulk with its inclusion of Mark Ruffalo's Professor Hulk. How high can Disney and Marvel take their viewer numbers by this time next year? The sky isn't the limit, it's only just the beginning.