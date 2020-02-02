Marvel Studios gifted fans with the very first Loki TV series footage earlier today. In addition, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision were also shown off. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans had to wait until the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl to see said footage, but it appears that it was all worth it in the end. With that being said, is the God of Mischief locked up in prison in our first look at the Disney+ series?

It's pretty impressive that we have even the littlest bit of Loki footage considering that the show just started production less than two weeks ago. Even though it's very brief, we seem to be getting a Marvel Comics Easter Egg right from the start. In the little amount of footage, we see Tom Hiddleston's Loki in what appears to be a cell with what looks like a prison jumper. When looking closely at the jumper, it has three letters on it: TVA.

What is TVA (Time Variance Authority)?

Hardcore Marvel Comics fans will know that TVA stands for Time Variance Authority. They are an agency concerned with monitoring realities throughout the multiverse and attempting to keep temporal interference to a minimum. This would make a lot of sense since Loki is believed to be about the God of Mischief traveling through time and showing up in different places surrounded by world history events. It seems the TVA may want to keep a close eye on Loki, since he is pretty capable of starting a lot of trouble all on his own, even without the time travel aspect.

In Marvel Studios' Loki, the mercurial villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Kate Herron directs and Michael Waldron is head writer. The series debuts on Disney+ in spring 2021. MCU fans were shocked to see Loki killed off at the beginning of Infinity War, especially after he started to come around find the good path. But, he went out trying to save his brother's life, along with what was left of Asgard.

Avengers: Endgame gave MCU fans some hope that Loki is still alive, but just in a different timeline. He was last seen grabbing the Tesseract and teleporting away during the events of the first Avengers movie. However, which version of the character will we see in the Loki series? It would be safe to assume that we're going back the villainous version of the character, who tried his best to wreak havoc on Earth. Now that the first footage has dropped, it's only a matter of time before we get to see some more, along with some photos from the set. If you weren't able to catch the big game today, you can check out the Loki footage below.