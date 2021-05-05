The God of Mischief strikes again! Tom Hiddleston has shared a new video message and special look announcing that the premiere date and weekly release day for Marvel Studios' Loki, a brand-new, original series exclusively on Disney+, has changed. In the special look at the upcoming Disney+ series, more clues are laid out, teasing the further adventures of Tom Hiddleston's fan-favorite MCU character from the Thor movies. Now set to premiere on the streaming platform starting June 9th, the series finds the scheming Asgardian travelling through time and no doubt causing all kinds of havoc on his new episode premiere streaming day of Wednesday.

Loki will follow an alternate version of the title character, picking up after he steals the Tesseract during the events of 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Loki is quickly brought to the mysterious Time Variance Authority (TVA) organization, a police organization that monitors the timeline and is forced to fix several timelines he himself has left broken. Thus begins his exciting journey through time and adventures altering human history, which end up trapping Loki in his own crime thriller.

Created by Michael Waldron, the series brings back Tom Hiddleston as Loki and introduces Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, a member of the Time Variance Authority. Along for the ride alongside them are Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, a member of the TVA who serves as one of its judges, and Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, another member of the TVA. Additionally, Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, Erika Coleman, and Eugene Cordero have been cast in undisclosed roles.

Hiddleston's performance as Loki has proven to be one of the most popular in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, and while several details regarding the upcoming Disney+ series have been revealed, there is still much that is being kept a secret, particularly whether the character will make more use of his shape-shifting abilities. "I think that shapeshifting logo might give you an idea that Loki, the show, is about identity, and about integrating the disparate fragments of the many selves that he can be, and perhaps the many selves that we are," Hiddleston teased. "I thought it was very exciting because I've always found Loki a very complex construct. Who is this character who can wear so many masks, and changes shape, and seems to change his external feeling on a sixpence?"

Loki was scheduled to premiere on June 11, 2021, but that changed to an earlier drop date of June 9 to keep in tune with Loki's mischief nature. A second season is already said to be in development. In fact, Marvel Studios VP of Production & Development Nate Moore believes that, while some of the Marvel Disney+ shows will be limited series', Loki lends himself well to telling multiple stories for years to come. "The one that comes to mind - and that probably isn't a secret - I think there's a lot of storytelling in Loki that's really irreverent and clever and cool, but also lends itself to multiple seasons in a way where it's not a one-off," Moore said. "Tom Hiddleston, I think, is doing some of his best work on that show. It really is kind of amazing. I think of all the great stuff he's done, but this show is going to show such different sides and really the true scope of his range. I think that show is going to surprise a lot of people."

Disney+ are offering a lot over the coming years for Marvel fans. Aside from Loki, the platform will debut other MCU shows such as Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Secret Invasion, Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye,Ironheart and an animated What If...? Series. This comes to us from Marvel Studios Movies.