Alas, the Loki/Thor brotherhood is no more, as Loki star Tom Hiddleston confirms that the God of Mischief will not appear alongside the God of Thunder in upcoming MCU sequel Thor: Love and Thunder. There had been speculation that, seeing as there is now an alternate version of Loki walking around and crucially not deceased, that he might pop up in some capacity, but according to Hiddleston, sadly this is not the case.

"We talked about the Thor movies as a family saga, and the diametric opposition between Thor and Loki and duality and antagonism being a book that perhaps should remain closed for the moment. We have explored about as much as we can about these two brothers."

The relationship between warring brothers Thor and Loki has been central to both characters since their very beginning back with the first Thor in 2011. The hilarious back-and-forth, constant double-crossing and multiple death fake-outs proved to be on the highlights of the MCU, with their bond culminating in Loki attempting to save his brother's life before being murdered by the Mad Titan, Thanos. The journey for both members of the Asgardian royalty has been long and hugely entertaining, and Hiddleston is right that perhaps now is the time for them to go it alone.

Besides, Hiddleston reasons that it would not make sense for the Loki that is now alive and exploring the multiverse, seeing as this a much earlier version of the character anyway. "This Loki is the Loki who lost the Battle of New York at the end of the first Avengers film. This is the Loki who went through the story of that first Avengers film," Hiddleston previously explained. "He arrived on Earth, he had the Tesseract, he was captured by S.H.I.E.L.D. and imprisoned and had lots of interrogation by Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury and Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow, and he invites an alien army to attack the city of Manhattan and is defeated by the assembled Avengers."

The God of Mischief and Marvel fan-favorite is more than ready to go solo in the upcoming Disney+ series, Loki, which will premiere on the streaming platform on June 9, 2021, and will consist of six episodes. It is part of Phase Four of the MCU, and a second season is already in development.

Loki picks up with the mischievous Asgardian after stealing the Tesseract during the events of 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Introducing audiences to an alternate version of Loki, he is brought to the mysterious Time Variance Authority (TVA), a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space and monitors the timeline. They give Loki a choice: face being erased from existence due to being a "time variant", or help fix the timeline and stop a greater threat. Loki ends up trapped in his own crime thriller, traveling through time and altering human history.

Created by Michael Waldron and starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, and Owen Wilson alongside Tom Hiddleston, the series is sure to be another smash hit for Marvel and Disney.

Meanwhile, the Loki-less Thor: Love and Thunder is now scheduled to hit theaters on February 11, 2022. Hiddleston's comments come to us courtesy of an interview he did with Empire (per https://www.digitalspy.com/movies/a36656652/loki-thor-love-and-thunder-tom-hiddleston/|Digital Spy}.