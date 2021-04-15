The upcoming Loki Disney+ miniseries is set to make the MCU's God of Mischief the center of its narrative. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Loki managed to escape from Earth using an infinity gem. The trailer for his new show reveals Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, has been captured by a mysterious and powerful new organization named the Time Variance Authority. In an interview with Empire, Hiddleston explained why this new group poses such a challenge for Loki.

"The trailer shows a face-to-face with the Time Variance Authority. The TVA. An organization that governs the order of time. Pretty big institution. Substantial responsibility to make sure that time unfolds according to predetermined lines. So you have an institution that represents order, and a character that represents chaos. Therein begins the drama."

In the comics, the TVA is an immensely powerful alliance of time masters tasked with keeping the flow of history running smoothly. Loki may be an Asgardian god, but even his power is dwarfed by the people who control the very fabric of space and time.

The trailer for Loki has already shown that Loki is unable to escape from the TVA, and is instead forced to go on missions on their behalf to stabilize the time stream. Through those missions, Loki will attempt to find his own true self as well, as Hiddleston explains that the God of Mischief is undergoing a bit of an identity crisis.

"I think that shapeshifting logo might give you an idea that Loki, the show, is about identity, and about integrating the disparate fragments of the many selves that he can be, and perhaps the many selves that we are. I thought it was very exciting because I've always found Loki a very complex construct. Who is this character who can wear so many masks, and changes shape, and seems to change his external feeling on a sixpence?"

Loki has had a long and complex history across the MCU, starting out as a villain like in the comics, but soon becoming more of an anti-hero. The character finally met his death in a heroic manner, trying to take down Thanos on his own.

The Loki who will be showing up in his miniseries is from the past, part of the altered timeline that was created when the Avengers traveled back in time, which is when the Loki who had tried and failed to take over New York came across the Space Stone and used it to escape.

It will be interesting to see whether this new version of Loki will also evolve into a heroic figure and whether he will return to the larger MCU in later films. For now, fans are looking forward to Hiddleston's new show, set to debut in a couple of months.

Loki stars Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Sasha Lane, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. The series arrives Friday, June 11, on Disney+. This news originated at Empire Online.