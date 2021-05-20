Marvel Studios third Disney+ original sharing continuity with the Marvel Cinematic Universe is just a couple of weeks away. The six-episode miniseries will focus on Tom Hiddleston's Loki caught in his time-variant thriller, where he tries to mitigate the chaos caused in the flow of time. Tom Hiddleston will once again star as the titular villain, this time leading an adventure of his own. But, Tom Hiddleston is not just leading the cast of the show but is also involved as an executive producer of his series, along with other executives of Marvel Studios.

An official press release from Marvel Studios has credited Hiddleston as an executive producer alongside Louis D'Esposito, Stephen Broussard, Michael Waldron, Victoria Alonso, Kate Herron, and Marvel boss Kevin Feige.

This is the first time that a mainstream actor from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is serving a role in production duties in any of the franchise's entries. Previously Jon Favreau has served as executive producer, director, and co-producer on several of the franchise's films and television productions while also playing Happy Hogan, Tony Stark's chief of security in a supporting role in many MCU films since the first movie Iron Man (2008). However, Hiddleston himself has acted as an executive producer for his 2016 miniseries The Night Manager.

Loki will serve both as a follow-up and a spin-off to both The Avengers (2012) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). The story will be a follow-up to Endgame and will take place right after the point, where the 2012 variant of Loki steals the Tesseract when being taken into custody and escapes the original events of the timeline. This creates alternate branches of time, causing chaos for Time Variance Authority, an organization responsible for monitoring and maintaining the correct flow of time. On the other hand, Loki's character itself will be the version we saw in The Avengers. This Loki variant will be the usually untrustworthy and villainous one, who was actually redeemed during the course of Phase Three of the franchise. So, the audience would get to see the wickedly funny Loki who has a chaotic mindset and is hell-bent on causing trouble to become the "worthy king" he feels he is.

The show's multiple trailers have also hinted at the different zones or timelines Loki will travel through in this show, which Marvel describes as a crime-thriller. From desolated extraterrestrial planets to a dystopian New York (there's a demolished Avengers tower that can be seen in the trailer), can't say what Loki is up to in his solo outing. But, he won't be alone in his quest to fix the timelines. Tom Hiddleston is joined by an ensemble featuring Owen Wilson playing Agent Mobius, while Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Richard E. Grant, and Sasha Lane. There may or may not be some surprise cameo like the one of Julia Louis-Dreyfus in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier.

With Phase Four, Marvel Studios is bringing back the original characters from the inception of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After Loki, MCU will continue with another original character story, Black Widow and will also release another Disney+ original centered around Hawkeye. Loki will debut on Disney+ on June 9, a Wednesday, and will tie up with the forthcoming MCU film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, slated to release in March 2022. This news originated at ComicBook.com