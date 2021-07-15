Tom Hiddleston doesn't want to leave the MCU anytime soon. This week, the season finale of Loki dropped on Disney+, and Marvel fans have been praising Hiddleston's excellent performance in his long-running role as the God of Mischief after watching the episode. The series has since been renewed for a second season and there are rumors that Hiddleston will also be back on the big screen with an appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

After debuting in the role a decade ago in 2011's Thor with Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston has now spent ten years in the MCU. While other big name actors from Marvel movies like Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans have seemingly retired from their roles, Hiddleston is hoping that he's just getting started. In a video posted to Tumblr, here's what the actor said when he was asked if he'd play Loki for the rest of his life.

"If I were asked to play Loki for the rest of my life, would I? Yeah, absolutely. I'm so lucky that I've gotten to play Loki for this long. And you know, I feel like he's such an interesting character who's been around in human consciousness for so long. He's got so many different aspects, so many different complex characteristics, that it feels like every time I play him, I find out something new, or we get to evolve him, or take him down an avenue that we haven't gone down before."

Hiddleston goes on to state his belief that Marvel Studios will continue to use Loki in various projects for some time to come. He's going to want to stay in the role for as long as possible, and even if that's not for the rest of his life, Hiddleston is willing to stick around as the God of Mischief for as long as the fans remain satisfied with his performance. As stated by the actor in the Tumblr video:

"Yeah, he's been around for a while. I think he's going to be around for a lot longer. Meanwhile, I'll just hold on for as long as people want me to hold on for."

Part of the MCU's Phase Four, Loki stars Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Following WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it is the third series to be released on Disney+ this year from Marvel Studios. All three have been acclaimed, but Loki is also the first to be officially renewed for a second season. The show picks up after Avengers: Endgame with Loki escaping from one alternate reality to the next by using the Tesseract.

A veteran actor, Hiddleston was a relative unknown when he landed the role of Loki in Thor. He has come a long way since first starring in the MCU, and as fans love him more than ever following the finale of Loki, it would seem that he's going to be around for a long, long time. The first season of Loki is currently streaming on Disney+. This news comes to us from Tumblr.