The first trailer for Loki has arrived. Disney decided to drop the hammer on the whole of the entertainment industry with its investor day presentation. What might normally have been a lot of financial talk with a few announcements turned into a comic-con-level deluge of content reveals. The Marvel Cinematic Universe was a huge part of that. As part of the festivities, we were provided a look at Tom Hiddleston's return as the god of mischief. The show will arrive on DIsney+ in May 2021.

As we can see from the Disney+ trailer, this is going to be a sprawling, massive series. It looks incredibly cinematic. It would be easy enough to believe that this was a movie, were it not labeled otherwise. The show picks up after the events of Avengers: Endgame. When last we saw Loki, he had gotten his hands on the Tesseract and blasted off into space to an unknown location. The trailer offers us a glimpse of what he's getting up to. He is spending some time in prison, before being sent on a journey across the cosmos. There is action. There is humor. There is a lot to process.

Starring alongside Tom Hiddleston will be Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. The series is directed by Kate Herron with Michael Waldron serving as head writer. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige said during the presentation that the show will be a "crime thriller," exploring an entirely new genre within the framework of the MCU. These new Disney+ shows, aside from being heavily connected to the movies, will offer the studio a chance to explore new territory. This includes the exploration of further genres outside of what one might typically expect with superhero adaptations.

Tom Hiddleston has been a mainstay of the MCU for nearly a decade. The actor first appeared in 2011's Thor before becoming the main villain in 2012's The Avengers. He has since returned several times, including in Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War. Given that Loki ends up meeting his demise at the hands of Thanos, chronologically speaking, it is expected that this will represent Hiddleston's final MCU appearance. If that proves to be the case, it will mark the end of a truly impressive run.

Other live-action MCU shows coming down the pipeline include WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk and Moon Knight. Also announced during the presentation were adaptations of Secret Invasion, Ironheart and Armor Wars, which will both be coming to Disney+. WandaVision will not only be the first of these new shows to arrive in January but it will be the first project in Phase 4 of the MCU overall. Originally, that was supposed to be Black Widow but the movie was delayed a full year to May 2021. Be sure to check out the Loki trailer for yourself from the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel.