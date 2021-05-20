Loki meets Miss Minutes in a new sneak peak at the Disney Plus series. It's her job to show Loki what he did wrong before standing trail for time crimes committed against the entirety of the universe. The God of Mischief loses his clothes, his dignity and his freedom in a new clip from Marvel's upcoming Disney+ series, Loki. The footage begins with the fan-favorite supervillain being dragged into the Time Variance Authority before being shackled, stripped, and shamed for messing with the timeline and getting up to far too much, well, mischief.

The clip once again demonstrates the pitch perfect casting of Tom Hiddleston as the title character, something which has been evident since he first played the role way back in 2011's Thor. Hiddleston's natural charisma and ability to sell an exasperated look or smug grin with aplomb are sure to make Loki a must watch when it becomes available exclusively on Disney+ next month.

Loki picks up right after the cunning Asgardian steals the coveted Tesseract during the events of 2019's Avengers: Endgame. This alternate version of Loki is quickly brought to the mysterious Time Variance Authority, also known as the TVA, a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space and monitors the timeline. They give Loki a simple choice: face being deleted from existence due to being a "time variant" or help fix the timeline and stop a greater threat. Of course, with this being Loki, he soon ends up trapped in his own crime thriller, traveling through time and altering human history.

Starring Owen Wilson as Time Variance Authority agent Mobius M. Mobius, as well as Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, a TVA judge, and Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15 alongside Hiddleston, it is the battle between Loki and the TVA that will make up the series' central conflict. "The TVA. An organization that governs the order of time. Pretty big institution. Substantial responsibility to make sure that time unfolds according to predetermined lines," Hiddleston said of the show previously. "So you have an institution that represents order, and a character that represents chaos. Therein begins the drama."

Hiddleston's Loki has remained a hugely popular presence throughout the decade-spanning MCU, so it should come as no surpise that, unlike fellow Disney+ series WandaVision which is likely to be a one-and-done limited series, Loki is being lined up for many more adventures to come. "The one that comes to mind - and that probably isn't a secret - I think there's a lot of storytelling in Loki that's really irreverent and clever and cool, but also lends itself to multiple seasons in a way where it's not a one-off," Marvel Studios VP of Production & Development Nate Moore revealed recently. "Tom Hiddleston, I think, is doing some of his best work on that show. It really is kind of amazing. I think of all the great stuff he's done, but this show is going to show such different sides and really the true scope of his range. I think that show is going to surprise a lot of people."

Loki's premiere date was recently brought forward, and the show will now air on Wednesdays rather than Fridays beginning on Disney+ on June 9, 2021. The first season will consist of six episodes and the show will be part of Phase Four of the MCU.