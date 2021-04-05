While Marvel Studios' hefty slate of movies and tv shows has been delayed by more than a year, they are not behind in reminding MCU fans that they are now marching on ahead in full steam. After the recent announcement that the standalone Black Widow will now be releasing on Disney+ Premier Access, they have released a brand-new trailer for Loki, which is all set to debut on the streaming platform once The Falcon and The Winter Soldier ends.

As the first Loki trailer established, Tom Hiddleston is all set to reprise his role as Thor's brother, the Asgardian god of mischief, Loki. While he was killed by the Mad Titan, Thanos in the original timeline, Captain America and Iron Man's first attempt to go back in time to secure the Mind Stone within the tesseract in Avengers: Endgame was a big fiasco that ended with Loki escaping with it and creating an alternate timeline. So, Loki, as per the MCU timeline, takes place right after the events in 2012's The Avengers.

The new Loki trailer establishes that the second Loki teleports away with the tesseract, landing in a desert-like area. He is whisked away by the bureaucratic Time Variance Authority who accuse him of breaking reality by escaping. Now, they want the God of Mischief to work with them in fixing it. But neither is Loki willing to work with them nor is the TVA much trusting of the Asgardian God who has the reputation of back-stabbing those who trust him.

"Loki, I've studied almost every moment of your entire life," Mobius says. "You've literally stabbed people in the back, like, 50 times."

"Well, I'll never do it again," says Loki in a way that confirms that he has already thought of countless way to betray the TVA. But by the looks of the trailer, it appears that the two, with Owen Wilson's Mobius M. Mobius leading the charge, will enter into a tense partnership that will not end well.

We also get another, clearer look at the character amidst the purple setting that we last saw in the first trailer. It is becoming more and more obvious that Loki will somehow end up on Vormir and come across the Black Widow. "In Marvel Studios' Loki, the mercurial villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame," reads the official synopsis of the series.

The Marvel series Loki has been created by Michael Waldron, who is also the head writer of the show. The series is set to have six episodes, just like The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Loki will be directed by Kate Herron. Apart from Tom Hiddleston as Loki and Owen Wilson as the TVA handler Mobius M. Mobius, the show will also feature Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, and Erika Coleman. Loki is all set to premiere on Disney+ on June 11, 2021.