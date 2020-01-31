It appears that Owen Wilson is the latest big actor to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Wedding Crashers star has been tapped to appear alongside Tom Hiddleston in the upcoming Loki series, which is in the works for the Disney+ streaming service. As of right now, Marvel is largely keeping things under lock and key with the show, but we know that it's going to center on the trickster God and, somehow, Wilson is going to factor into things.

According to a new report, Owen Wilson has boarded the show in a major role. For the time being, details on his role remain under wraps. While Wilson has taken some dramatic turns in the past, such as in 2015's No Escape, the actor is largely known for his comedic exploits. His addition to the series could indicate that Marvel wants to go with a more comedic tone. This is something that was explored with the character of Loki in Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok, which went on to become a huge hit. Understandably, Marvel might want to keep cutting from that same cloth moving forward.

Owen Wilson made his debut Wes Anderson's Bottle Rocket, way back in 1996. Wilson has collaborated with Anderson several times over the years including The Royal Tenenbaums, The Grand Budapest Hotel and the upcoming The French Dispatch. Some of Wilson's other roles include Anaconda, Meet the Parents, Zoolander, Shanghai Noon, Night at the Museum and the Cars franchise as the voice of Lightning McQueen. Wilson is the first star to be added to the upcoming MCU show aside from Tom Hiddleston, who has been portraying Thor's adopted brother since the first Thor hit theaters in 2011.

Last time we saw Loki was in Avengers: Endgame during the so-called time heist. When the Avengers were trying to recover the Tesseract from New York in 2012, things went south and Loki made away with the cube. However, the character was killed at the beginning of Infinity War and it's been confirmed that's where his ultimate fate will remain. The implication is that we're going to be following him on his journey through the cosmos after he made off with the Infinity Stone. It had previously been confirmed that we will see him during various time periods, which could put him in some unique settings.

Another key element, as it pertains to Owen Wilson, is that these Disney+ series will be heavily connected to the MCU. That means characters who appear in these shows can make the jump to the movies. Marvel head Kevin Feige previously revealed that this is the plan with Ms. Marvel. Other shows in the works currently include The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, Wandavision, She-Hulk and Moon Knight. Marvel has yet to set a premiere date for Loki, but it's expected to arrive in spring 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via Comicbook.com.