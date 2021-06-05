The clock is ticking for the God of Mischief in the newest teaser trailer for Marvel's upcoming Disney+ series, Loki. The footage comes as the streaming service counts down the moments to Marvel Studios' Loki, with the original series due to begin streaming June 9 with new episodes every Wednesday on Disney+.

Loki picks up right after the cunning Asgardian steals the coveted Tesseract during the events of 2019's Avengers: Endgame. This alternate version of Loki, played once again by Tom Hiddleston, is quickly brought to the mysterious Time Variance Authority, also known as the TVA, a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space and monitors the timeline. They give Loki a simple choice: face being deleted from existence due to being a "time variant" or help fix the timeline and stop a greater threat. Of course, with this being Loki, he soon ends up trapped in his own crime thriller, traveling through time and altering human history.

The series will also introduce audiences to Owen Wilson as Time Variance Authority agent Mobius M. Mobius, as well as Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, a TVA judge, and Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15 alongside Hiddleston. In fact, it is the battle between Loki and the TVA that will make up the series' central conflict; "The TVA. An organization that governs the order of time. Pretty big institution. Substantial responsibility to make sure that time unfolds according to predetermined lines," Hiddleston said of the show previously. "So you have an institution that represents order, and a character that represents chaos. Therein begins the drama."

While the overall idea for the upcoming series is now well-known, Loki is likely to throw up a lot of surprises across its first season run, with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently revealing that the Asgardian could very well face-off against various other versions of himself. "He's been around for thousands of years. He had all sorts of adventures," Feige said of the series' popular main character. "Wanting to fill in the blanks and see much more of Loki's story [was] the initial desire [for the series]. Part of the fun of the multiverse and playing with time is seeing other versions of characters. And other versions of the titular character in particular."

Of course, audiences have seen several alternate versions of their Marvel favorites, with Avengers: Endgame introducing the idea courtesy of Nebula, Gamora, and Captain America, with the latter even forced to fist fight with himself. This being the Loki, it is likely that each version will see themselves as the top version, or big cheese, which should lead to all manner of hilarity and doube-crossing.

Loki's premiere date was recently brought forward, and the show will now air on Wednesdays rather than Fridays beginning on Disney+ on June 9, 2021. The first season will consist of six episodes and the show will be part of Phase Four of the MCU. A second season of Loki is already in development, with Marvel Studios previously suggesting that there could be many more adventures to come.