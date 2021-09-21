On Monday, the official Disney YouTube channel uploaded a brand new episode of its current web series Untold. Actor Tom Hiddleston tells the story of how his popular Asgardian character Loki came to be on the big screen. The new Disney+ promo also takes a new twist on the God of Mischief as it reveals the character appearing as a classic Disney cartoon.

Disney's Untold is a web series that reveals untold stories from the cast and crew behind several Disney movies and series. The newest Disney+ promo for the web series is also Tom Hiddleston's first appearance as Loki since voicing the Asgardian character in the latest Marvel animated series What If...? As it states on Disney.com, the official synopsis for Untold reads as, "Behind every Disney film is an unknown story. Hear them firsthand in Disney." All episodes are currently available to watch on YouTube.

As shown in the new Disney+ promo above, Tom Hiddleston explains how he received the role of Loki, next to Chris Hemsworth in the first Thor film. He also went on to talk about what it was like training next to the famous muscular actor. The Loki actor then points out that he's playing the Asgardian character for 11 years now, stating that it's "just over 25% of my entire life". While the new Untold episode revealed the Loki character as a classic Disney cartoon, the promo doesn't show a complete look at the classic cartoon version of Thor.

Tom Hiddleston has already confirmed his return for the second season of Loki, which will hopefully begin production sometime in the near future, "I am so grateful that we got to do Season 1, I still am not quite able to process that we get to have another go at this. I am so excited by the possibilities," Hiddleston previously shared with Marvel.com. "We are already in discussions. Deep, deep, deep discussions. I can't wait to get started." He added, "I want to say thank you to the audience because without the audience, we wouldn't be able to make a Season 2 ... I hope Season 1 was full of surprises. And I think Season 2 will be full of even more."

Loki is an American television series based on the Marvel Comics featuring the character of the same name. The series was created by Michael Waldron, and stars Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as Loki from the film series. Loki is the third television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The Disney+ series is produced by Marvel Studios, and takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, in which an alternate version of Loki created a new timeline. The first season consists a total of six episodes, which concluded on July 14.

Disney's Untold is currently available to watch on the official Disney YouTube channel. Loki season one is now streaming on Disney+. There are currently no further details pertaining to the second season of Loki at this time, but fans are remaining hopeful that production for the newest will begin soon. Thor: Love & Thunder will presumably be getting its own Untold promo sometime in early 2022.