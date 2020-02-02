Your first look at footage from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and WandaVision is here. Marvel Studios and Disney+ released a surprise look at the upcoming shows during the Super Bowl, shocking everybody. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been waiting for months to see the first official look at all of these shows and even though it was short, it did not disappoint.

The Disney+ Marvel shows have been a pretty big mystery for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. Although everybody knows they're coming, we still don't have many specific ideas as to what they will be about. As for the first footage from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and WandaVision, we're treated to quite a lot and it's worth watching at least three or four times to get everything. Elizabeth Olsen is seen in her Scarlet Witch costume for the first time on screen ever. There's even a big tease of Captain America's iconic shield. In other words, there's a lot to look forward to. As for anything else, we'll have to wait and see how Marvel Studios decides to go forward with the marketing of the shows.

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans knew that Disney was going to have to flex at this year's Super Bowl, though nobody knew exactly what they were going to show. Mulan and Black Widow were a given, but anything from the Marvel Studios TV wing was a mystery. Thankfully, Kevin Feige and crew felt like now was the time to debut the first-ever footage from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki. Now the wait officially begins, which might be a lot harder since the first footage has dropped.

Wanda Vision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will both debut later this year. So hopefully, we'll get some full-length footage in the near future. As for Loki, Tom Hiddleston is back as the God of Mischief next spring. With that being said, it must be nice for fans to know that all of these shows are all in various stages of development at the moment. Even though they were all officially announced, there's a lot that could have happened between getting them written and then translating them to the screen. Marvel Studios usually doesn't have much of a problem with getting there projects off the ground.

Disney+ has had great success with The Mandalorian so far and the Marvel projects will be a new era for the studio. Kevin Feige has said that all of the upcoming shows will tie into the big screen versions and that everything will fit together. Asa for how that will happen, that is unclear at the moment. However, it is believed WandaVision will be directly connected to Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. As for how the shows will be connected to each other, that is also unclear. Whatever the case may be, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are looking forward to Phase 4 and beyond. 2020 is going to be a big year for Marvel Studios.