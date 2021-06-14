Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron has now offered some insight into his and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige's Star Wars movie, which is shrouded in mystery. Though Waldron maintains the project's mystery, he could not help but compare his first foray into Star Wars with the MCU, revealing that his adventure in a galaxy far, far away will once again focus on a family of great characters within the epic scope.

"I think the success of the MCU is, for all the amazing science-fiction and concepts and all that stuff; ultimately the success is built upon the characters, their humanity, their very relatable conflicts, friendships, and the family that is the MCU. And I think Star Wars, at its best, is a story about family. Han, Luke, and Leia were a family; you love seeing them together, and you hated it when they were split apart. It's great characters. That's nothing new. I am not going to blow anybody's mind with that headline-but that's my biggest takeaway."

Since working on the critically acclaimed animated series Rick and Morty, Michael Waldron has become a hot Hollywood property very quickly. While he was of course unable to give anything away regarding the plot of his and Feige's Star Wars project, Waldron heaped praise on the Marvel Boss and his collaborative working practices.

"It's very early days on [Star Wars]. That's probably the thing I can say least about, unfortunately. The thing Kevin Feige shares in common with Dan Harmon and with Sam Raimi is an absolute collaborative spirit and a remarkable lack of ego given what he's accomplished. Kevin is a great listener. He wants to hear your ideas, take in how you might do something, and then help you make it better. Beyond all that, he's just a cool guy."

A Star Wars movie is currently being developed by Lucasfilm Ltd., with Kathleen Kennedy and Kevin Feige set to serve as its producers. The project was first announced by Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn, with Kennedy later commenting during an interview with Los Angeles Times back in 2019, revealing that Feige pitched the idea for the movie but that it is still in early stages. Feige himself has also since commented on joining the Star Wars universe saying, "I love that world and I love the notion of exploring new people and new places in that universe. But that's sort of all that can be said for now."

Writer Michael Waldron is currently busy with the standalone adventures of Marvel's fan-favorite God of Mischief, Loki. After stealing the Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame, an alternate version of Loki is brought to the mysterious Time Variance Authority (TVA), a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space and monitors the timeline. They give Loki a choice: face being erased from existence due to being a "time variant", or help fix the timeline and stop a greater threat. Loki ends up trapped in his own crime thriller, traveling through time and altering human history.

The first episode of Loki is now streaming on Disney+ while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set for release on March 25, 2022. This comes to us from GQ.