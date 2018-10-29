Nobody would blame you for not noticing, but a new Amber Heard movie was released in theaters over the weekend. The reason you may not have noticed is because London Fields had one of the worst box office openings in recent memory. The movie has had a very troubled road to release and that long road resulted in a big, ugly thud, ultimately becoming the worst opening for a wide release in a decade.

London fields opened in 613 theaters and made just an estimated $160,000. For the sake of comparison, the Suspiria remake opened in only two theaters and brought in $179,800. That results in a per-screen average of just $261 for London Fields, which is nothing shy of abysmal. The only other wide release ever to make less than $200,000 was 2008's disastrous Proud American. A wide release is classified as opening on 600 screens or more. It was close, but London Fields opened on just over that amount and now has the dubious honor of being one of the worst-received movies in a very long time.

Amber Heard toplines the cast of the movie, which adapts Martin Amis' novel of the same name. On the flip side, the novel was received very well. The movie centers on a clairvoyant named Nicola Six who has been living with a dark premonition of her own murder. She begins a sordid love affair with three remarkably different men, one of whom she knows will be her murderer. The cast also includes Billy Bob Thornton, Jim Sturgess, Theo James and Cara Delevingne, as well as a cameo from Heard's ex-husband Johnny Depp. Matthew Cullen directed the disaster.

What's crazy is that Amber Heard and Johnny Depp were actually still together when this movie went into production back in 2013. Since then, it's been a nightmare. Ahead of its planned premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2015, a legal dispute emerged between director Matthew Cullen and one of the producers. Its premiere was scrapped. Then the producers decided to sue Amber Heard for an eye-popping $10 million, only to have her countersue, alleging that they violated her nudity agreement. Heard's suit finally settled just last month and then distributor GVN, which has historically specialized in faith-based releases, stepped in to release London Fields. That turned out to be a poor decision.

This doesn't appear to be a case of a mismarketed gem going unnoticed, as London Fields currently holds the distinction of being one of very few movies to ever score a 0 percent approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, with 27 reviews counted. Though, strangely, the audience rating sits at a peculiarly strong 77 percent, with 188 ratings thus far. In any case, this troubled production can finally be put out of its misery and everyone involved can do their best to just move on. For Heard, she'll hardly feel the sting as she's next going to be seen in Aquaman, which will surely make a greater impression at the box office when it debuts in December. This was previously reported by The Hollywood Reporter.