Though it may sound like the beginnings of some kind of off-the-wall oddball comedy, Zoolander star Ben Stiller and The Rise of Skywalker actor Oscar Isaac are teaming up. Stiller will be directing Isaac in a new thriller titled London, which will be adapted from "a short story by The Snowman author Jo Nesbo" and will be "written for the screen by Eric Roth, who won an Oscar for Forrest Gump and was last nominated for A Star Is Born."

Although no specifics about the plot have been revealed yet, since the Jo Nesbø short story is brand new, both Stiller and Isaac will be producing the film as well from their respective production companies. London will be distributed by the studio Lionsgate. No plot details have yet been revealed for the mysterious short story, but from the title alone we can at least assume that the United Kingdom's much-celebrated capital city of London will be involved. Although it could also be a character's last name, or something else entirely, so basically we do not know anything other than Stiller and Isaac are involved. Apologies.

Oscar Isaac obtained the rights to the story and will produce via his Mad Gene Media banner with Jason Spire. Stiller will also produce via his Red Hour production banner with Nicky Weinstock. Nesbo will executive produce along with Niclas Salomonsson. Brady Fujikawa and Scott O'Brien will oversee for Lionsgate.

Ben Stiller has become well-known for his career in comedy, and particularly for memorable roles in the likes of the model-focussed movie Zoolander, the Farrelly Brothers' gross-out romantic comedy There's Something About Mary, and the sports comedy Dodgeball. Though he may be mostly recognized for his comedic chops, Stiller has also demonstrated his ability as well for more serious drama-type roles in the likes of Permanent Midnight and The Meyerowitz Stories.

Alongside his starring roles, Stiller has also been making some major strides behind the camera having directed the likes of the hilarious Tropic Thunder and The Secret Life of Walter Mitty. More recently Stiller directed the brilliant Showtime series Escape At Dannemora, which went on to be nominated for five Primetime Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes in 2019. The series plotted the real-life story of a female prison employee, Tilly (played by Patricia Arquette), who works in upstate New York. She becomes romantically involved with a pair of inmates, played by Benicio Del Toro and Paul Dano, and helps them escape. The series was critically praised for both the performances and the meditative, chilling atmosphere crafted by director Ben Stiller, and bodes well for Stiller stepping behind the camera for a thriller such as London.

The star of London, Oscar Isaac, has shot to fame thanks to his role as renegade fighter pilot Poe Dameron in the Star Wars franchise. While the role in the sci-fi fantasy blockbuster may not give Isaac much to do, over the last few years, the actor has proven himself to be one of the most talented actors in Hollywood with performances in the likes of Alex Garland's Ex Machina, The Coen Brothers' Inside Llewyn Davis, and the crime drama A Most Violent Year opposite Jessica Chastain. He will also be starring in Denis Villeneuve's highly anticipated sci-fi adventure Dune, which is still on track to release later this year.

While it may be a mystery at the moment, London is quickly looking like one to watch. This comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.