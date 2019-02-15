Lionsgate has released the first trailer for Long Shot. This romcom gives us a pretty unlikely duo in the form of Seth Rogen (This Is the End), Superbad) and Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road, Monster). However, if the first trailer is any indication, with the help of a very solid supporting cast, this could be a winning duo, as there are plenty of laughs to be had and charm to spare in this first look at the upcoming political-tinged comedic romp.

The trailer kicks off with Charlize Theron, who gets the news that she's being backed as a presidential candidate, in a rather hilarious interaction with Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk. A wrench is then thrown in the spokes when she meets, or is reintroduced to, Seth Rogen's character, at a party, as they apparently had a fling she didn't remember. Hilarity ensues, in part, thanks to a cameo from Boyz II Men. Unlike most of what we've come to expect from Rogen, this looks to be a much more pure romantic comedy, only with some of his trademark humor, coupled with Theron's Oscar-winning talents.

Long Shot centers on Fred Flarsky (Seth Rogen) who reunites with his first crush Charlotte Field (Charlize Theron), who has since gone on to become one of the most influential women in the world as Secretary of State. As she prepares to make a run for the Presidency, Charlotte, who used to babysit for him, hires Fred as her speechwriter, who is very much out of place on her otherwise elite campaign team, Fred is unprepared for the lifestyle that comes with her being in the limelight. Sparks ignite between the two as their chemistry leads to a globetrotting romance and a series of unexpected incidents.

Jonathan Levine, who previously worked with Seth Rogen on 50/50 and The Night Before, is in the director's chair, working from a script by Liz Hannah and Dan Sterling. Rogen is producing alongside his frequent collaborator and creative partner Evan Goldberg. Theron also serves as a producer. The impressive cast is rounded out by Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies), Andy Serkis (War for the Planet of the Apes), Randall Park (The Interview), O'Shea Jackson Jr. (Godzilla: King of the Monsters), June Diane Raphael (Blockers) and Ravi Patel (Master of None).

In addition to the trailer, the studio has released a couple of new posters, which were shared by Seth Rogen on Twitter. The movie is set to make its debut next month in Austin, Texas at this year's SXSW festival on March 9. Considering that's nearly two full months ahead of its scheduled release on May 3, that indicates a certain level of confidence from the studio. Could we be looking at a pre-summer movie season charmer? Be sure to check out the new trailer for Long Shot from the Lionsgate Movies YouTube channel below.

Here’s some posters for our new movie LONG SHOT! In theaters May 3! pic.twitter.com/SGlU87KCYg — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 15, 2019