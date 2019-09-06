Rotten Tomatoes has concluded that movies longer than 140 minutes have a better chance of earning a Fresh Rating. The popular review site crunched the numbers of 1,431 movies released since 2019 to come to their conclusion. In addition to the amount of movies, the site only looked at features that opened up to 500 theaters or more. As the study shows, some of the shorter movies really don't even compare to the ones with the mammoth runtimes, like Andres Muschietti's IT Chapter Two, which is now in theaters.

First in Rotten Tomatoes study comes the movies that fall 100 minutes and under. The site finds that these movies are more likely to be considered Rotten by their system. 380 movies are in this category with average rating of 46%. Out of the 380 movies, 128 (34%) of them were given Fresh Ratings. Some of the Fresh movies included in this tier include Lady Bird, Eighth Grade, and Green Room, which are all movies some critics wished were longer. On the opposite side of the spectrum, Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star, Max Steel, The Disappointments Room, and A Thousand Words fell under the 0% rating.

Next up are movies in the 100-120-minute range. These movies were deemed to have the best shot at being a high-scoring genre hit. 674 movies are in this category, with 52% being the average rating. 274 (41%) earned Fresh Ratings, while 11% of them were at 90% or above. Moonlight, The King's Speech, The Artist, and Birdman are some of the movies with Fresh Ratings included in this tier.

Movies with 120-140-minute runtimes are most likely to win awards, according to the Rotten Tomatoes study. This set includes 298 movies with an average rating of 64% and 180 (60%) of them are deemed to be Fresh. Notice that the numbers have slowly started to creep up as the runtime gets longer. 50 of these movies, or 16.7% are above a 90% rating. Movies included in this tier are Mad Max: Fury Road, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, Black Panther, The Hate U Give, Widows, Logan, and Crazy Rich Asians.

Finally, Rotten Tomatoes looked at the movies that are over the 140-minute mark. There were 79 movies included with an average rating of 70%. 56 of these movies, or 71%, earned Fresh Ratings. 13 of these movies (16.4%) are above 90% Fresh. This category is dominated by successful male directors and their massive projects. Paul Thomas Anderson (The Master, Inherent Vice), Steven Spielberg (Bridge of Spies), David Fincher (Gone Girl), Martin Scorsese (The Wolf of Wall Street), and Alejandro González Iñárritu (The Revenant).

In conclusion, it appears that the longer the movie is, the better rating it will have on Rotten Tomatoes. This looks good for upcoming movies like Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, which boasts a runtime of three-and-a-half hours. Obviously, the longer a movie is doesn't make it any better. IT Chapter Two hits theaters today and has already been criticized for being way too long. It just depends on the audience and the material. You can check out the study over at Rotten Tomatoes.