If Look Who's Talking is really coming back to theaters with an all-new reboot, Kirstie Alley says she and John Travolta would be on board to star. Last year, it had been reported that a new version of the classic comedy was in the works at Screen Gems, though it was unclear if Alley and Travolta would be involved. Speaking with Sheryl Underwood on a recent episode of The Talk, Alley was directly asked if she'd be happy to appear in another Look Who's Talking movie, and the actress revealed she'd already discussed it with Travolta and both are game for it to happen.

"John and I, we both really want to do it, because we think it's funny that we're the grandparents," Kirstie Alley says, pointing out that the roles of their characters would be a slight bit different now. She goes on to joke that their kids will be "ugly" now, so that Alley and Travolta will still be the stars, but says the grandchildren could be really cute. Alley also acknowledges the reports of Screen Gems' reboot going into production, and reveals she still doesn't know if she'll be involved with it or not. "We heard a rumor they were doing it, but I don't know if it's with us or without us," she says of the project.

In the summer of 2019, it had been reported that The Wedding Ringer helmer Jeremy Garelick was set to write and direct a Look Who's Talking reboot with Adam Fields (Donnie Darko) producing. "What excited me about doing is, I have four kids, including twins, and this is something they can watch, and share some of the experience I had with my wife," Garelick said of the planned reboot. Admitting that it would be a challenge to match the original, which had "great chemistry" with its lead actors and a "great script" by Amy Heckerling, Garelick said at the time he was currently in the very early stages of crafting a modern take on the story.

Released in 1989, Look Who's Talking follows Alley as Mollie, an accountant faced with raising her baby alone thanks to his deadbeat dad (George Segal). As fate would have it, she meets a cab driver named James, played by John Travolta, who steps up to raise the boy when the two fall in love and get together. Of course, the appeal of the movie is that the baby provides humorous commentary from inside the womb and out using the voice of action movie star Bruce Willis. Alley and Travolta would later reprise their roles in the sequels Look Who's Talking Too and Look Who's Talking Now, with the former introducing a new baby into the fold and the latter focusing on the family pets.

If Alley and Travolta are available, it would seem silly not to use them for the next Look Who's Talking movie. Filmgoers are generally more accepting of reboots when they have an actual storyline connection to previous installments of a franchise, and featuring Alley and Travolta in grandparent roles would be a perfect way to bridge them together. Let's hope Garelick is listening and willing to write them into the screenplay. This news comes to us from The Talk.