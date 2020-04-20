Limited series Looking for Alaska is coming home on DVD April 21, 2020 from Paramount Home Entertainment and is also available on Digital today. Based on author John Green's ("The Fault In Our Stars") award-winning first novel of the same name, Looking for Alaska is a moving story of friendship, love and loss. In celebration of the home video release, we've got an exclusive look at one of the deleted scenes from 3-disc DVD set which includes all eight episodes, over 40 minutes of fan-centric bonus content, including 18 never-before-seen deleted scenes and two featurettes that incorporate an exclusive interview with John Green.

The limited series was embraced by critics and viewers alike when it debuted on Hulu in October of 2019. Looking for Alaska follows Miles "Pudge" Halter (Charlie Plummer) who is searching for a deeper perspective on life and decides to enroll at the boarding school Culver Creek Academy. He finds a loyal group of friends and falls in love with Alaska Young (Kristine Froseth). After an unexpected tragedy, the close group of friends tries to cope with everything they've been through and find some answers along the way.

Looking for Alaska is the award-winning, genre-defining debut novel from John Green, the #1 international bestselling author of "The Fault in Our Stars" and "Turtles All the Way Down." With millions of copies sold, the novel, which was released in2005, is a New York Times best seller, a USA Today best seller, a Los Angeles Times Book Prize Finalist and one of TIME Magazine's 100 Best Young Adult Novels of All Time. Green was awarded the American Library Association's Michael L. Printz Award for "Looking for Alaska," which was also named as one of America's Best Loved Novels in a national survey conducted by PBS' The Great American Read initiative.

Pre-order Looking for Alaska on DVD today.

Created for television by Josh Schwartz (The O.C. and Gossip Girl), the series comes from Paramount Television Studios and Schwartz and Stephanie Savage's Fake Empire. Savage and Schwartz serve as executive producers alongside Jessica Tuchinsky, Mark Waters, John Green, and Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner of Temple Hill. Fake Empire exec Lis Rowinski is co-executive producer. Sarah Adina Smith ("Hanna" and "Legion") directed the first episode.