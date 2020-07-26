HBO Max has released a brand new Looney Tunes Cartoons short. The episode was dropped as part of the show's [email protected] panel. With San Diego Comic-Con unable to proceed as planned this year, a virtual version of the massive pop culture event is happening in its stead. The folks at Warner Bros. brought Bugs Bunny and the gang to the party, with a panel diving into the new animated series featuring the iconic characters. As a little treat for those who tuned in, this brand new short dropped.

The new short, titled Postalgeist, debuted 20 minutes into the panel. It features Daffy Duck and Porky Pig. The two are working for Daffy's Delivery and driving through a vicious storm with a package. Porky isn't overly fond of the thunder, pleading with Daffy to deliver the package later once the weather clears up. Daffy, worried about getting a negative online review, insists they take the parcel to the Terror Inn. Classic hijinks ensue. It feels cut from the same cloth as the Looney Tunes animated shorts many of us grew up watching, yet modern enough at the same time as to not feel outdated.

Looney Tunes Cartoons executive producer Pete Browngardt led the panel. Supervising producer Alex Kirwan and art director Aaron Spurgeon also joined in. Members of the voice cast including Eric Bauza, Bob Bergen and Candi Milo came together as well for the virtual gathering. Aside from debuting the new short, they discussed the process of how they brought back Bugs, Daffy, Porky and the other iconic Looney Tunes characters for the new series. The show launches as part of the initial slate of originals for HBO Max back in May.

Looney Tunes Cartoons is an all-new series from Warner Bros. Animation. It is meant to echo the high production value and process of the original theatrical shorts with a cartoonist-driven approach to storytelling. Marquee Looney Tunes characters are featured throughout the first season in their classic pairings in simple, gag-driven stories. The new series includes 80 eleven-minute episodes, each consisting of animated shorts that vary in length and include storylines geared toward a modern audience. Warner Bros. also revealed that holiday-themed specials will be coming at a later date.

This was just one of dozens of [email protected] panels that debuted online throughout the weekend. While it can't match the same level of being on the ground at SDCC, the benefit of doing the event online is that anyone with an internet connection can enjoy what it has to offer. The HBO Max series is produced by Warner Bros. Animation, with Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) also serving as an executive producer alongside Pete Browngardt. Looney Tunes Cartoons is now streaming on HBO Max. Be sure to check out the rest of our coverage from [email protected] You can check out the new short, as well as the panel in its entirety, from the Comic-Con International YouTube channel.