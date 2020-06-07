Elmer Fudd no longer holds a rifle while hunting wascally wabbits. HBO Max has launched their new version of Looney Tunes and it shares a lot of similarities to the original. However, the gun violence is something that the studio won't do anymore, even though fans are a little angry about the situation. For now, Mr. Fudd will have to chase Bugs Bunny around with a scythe, which looks a little creepy at times.

"We're not doing guns," Peter Browngardt, executive producer of the new Looney Tunes series says. "But we can do cartoony violence - TNT, the Acme stuff. All of that was kind of grandfathered in." Thankfully, the new cartoon series will keep some of the hallmarks, but it is pretty weird to see Elmer Fudd without his trademark rifle. One has to wonder why they just didn't slap an orange tag on the barrel and rebrand it a bb gun since the scythe looks so out of place. Regardless, this is how Looney Tunes looks in 2020.

Obviously, people are angry about the 2020 version of the Looney Tunes cartoons. However, a lot of the response has been in a joking manner. "Conservatives are going to march in the streets because Elmer Fudd doesn't have a gun anymore," says one Twitter user, while another says, "Not sure what's funnier: Warner Bros taking Elmer Fudd's gun as some sort of weird empty gesture about gun violence or the people getting genuinely upset over it and saying that they're gonna unsubscribe." With that being pointed out, there are plenty of people who are genuinely upset about the whole ordeal and then there are those who are pretty frightened by the idea of Bugs Bunny dying from Elmer Fudd's new scythe.

HBO Max has 200 new Looney Tunes cartoons all featuring some of the most beloved characters in history. Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Elmer Fudd, Tweety, Sylvester, Granny, Yosemite Sam, Foghorn Leghorn, Marvin the Martian, Pepé Le Pew, Speedy Gonzales, Tasmanian Devil, Road Runner, Wile E. Coyote and many other characters are all featured in the new cartoons, but just don't expect them to have guns when they go on their new adventures.

Looney Tunes started back in 1930 and went through 1969, which is considered to be the golden age of American animation alongside the sister series Merrie Melodies. The cartoons are legendary and so are all of the many characters that they introduced to the world. So, it's only natural that Warner Bros. would need some new Looney Tunes cartoons for their HBO Max streaming platform, and for the most part, they all keep everything as close to the originals as possible, except for the guns and extra violence. You can check out the new cartoons on HBO Max right now. The interview with Peter Browngardt was originally conducted by the New York Times.

gonna be so much more horrifying when Elmer Fudd kills Bugs Bunny with his bare hands — BUM CHILLUPS, NPR CLASS PUNDIT (@edsbs) June 7, 2020

I can't believe this needs to be said, but Yosemite Sam and Elmer Fudd were never responsible gun owners anyway. pic.twitter.com/4dgJ83WVgu — Dr. Jacqueline Antonovich (@jackiantonovich) June 7, 2020

History Lesson! Elmer Fudd was first a camera man, messenger, and a pet owner before a hunter. He hunts but it’s not his defining trait. I mean he was even a confederate soldier before he hunted wabbits soooo 👀 pic.twitter.com/SRT6ZW2nvZ — Marcus Aguinaga (@nonsensetreasur) June 7, 2020

Apparently Elmer Fudd won't be using a gun to try and kill Bugs Bunny anymore. He's finally realized the fruitlessness of his endeavors and that Bugs is an immortal elder god — Teesin (@VaultOfAss) June 7, 2020

<looks straight down the barrel to check after a misfired round like Elder Fudd> — Burnin' Sherman (@WDavidWork) January 20, 2020

Elmer Fudd's rifle has been canceled. #ElmerFudd — Cancel Culture (@YouAreCanceled_) June 7, 2020

They removed Elmer Fudd's gun but also canonized that Bugs Bunny is a serial rapist because they claimed ownership of Wabbit Season. I love it. — Jake (@Badawan_) June 7, 2020

Switching Elmer Fudd from a gun to a scythe is actually because of communism — kilm klim kiml (@the1kim) June 7, 2020