Game of Thrones star Robert Aramayo is officially taking over for Will Poulter in Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV series. Aramayo will be playing the lead character known as Beldor. It is believed that Poulter had to step down from the role because of scheduling conflicts. At any rate, Amazon has already gone ahead and renewed the new show, which hasn't even aired, for a season 2, which just goes to show how much confidence they have in their new property.

With Will Poulter now out of the way, Robert Aramayo stars in Amazon's Lord of the Rings along with His Dark Materials star Morfydd Clark, who is playing a young Galadriel. The rest of the cast is believed to be Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, and Joseph Mawle. However, Amazon has yet to confirm the castings. The series is set in Middle Earth and it will explore new storylines preceding J.R.R. Tolkien's The Fellowship of the Ring. This is going to be huge if Amazon can pull it off correctly.

As for Robert Aramayo's role in Game of Thrones, he played the young Ned Stark through flashbacks in seasons 6 and 7. Robert Aramayo was pivotal in exposing the true identity of Jon Snow, which is something that fans will forever remember. With that in mind, his casting for the Lord of the Rings series seems like a wise choice, especially since Game of Thrones fans wanted to see more of what he could do in the young Ned Stark role, though that had a lot more to do with the storyline.

Amazon's Lord of the Rings season one will go on a 4 to 5-month hiatus after shooting the first two episodes, in order properly map out and write most of the scripts for season 2. There's a lot of work to be done on the upcoming series and this hiatus shows just how much effort Amazon Prime is putting into the show. With that being said, fans have been waiting a long time to see what the streaming service was going to do, and this makes the wait a lot longer, so they better hope that they're sitting on something good.

Amazon's Lord of the Rings series is produced by Amazon Studios. Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay executive produce, along with director J.A. Bayona and his producing partner Belén Atienza, Lindsey Weber, Bruce Richmond, Gene Kelly, Sharon Tal Yguado. The writers for the show include, Gennifer Hutchison, Jason Cahill, and Justin Doble. It's not clear when we'll get our first glimpse of the show, but it doesn't look like it's going to be for a while, judging by the hiatus after the first two episodes. Hopefully Amazon will provide some production updates in the near future. Deadline was the first to report on Robert Aramayo's Lord of the Rings casting.