According to new reports about Amazon's epic Lord of the Rings series, the new tale of Middle Earth will not feature the powerful villain Sauron in its first season, but it will feature nudity, which has been causing a few ripples in the Tolkien community since it was hinted at a couple of months ago. The latest news on the project, which is well into production saw TheOneRing.net commenting that while the series is likely to see the stories great Lord of the Rings himself at some point, it will not be happening straight away in the billion dollar series. The report's source claimed, "Sauron/Annatar will not be revealed in Season One [going with the oldest axiom of show business 'Always leave them wanting more.']"

Amazon's Lord of the Rings is set in Middle Earth's Second Age, when Sauron comes out of hiding and bears the nine Rings of Power to the free peoples in the guise of Annatar, the Lord of Gifts. While this will still come to pass sometime over the course of the series, it is believed that season one will focus on a time just before that return. The report goes on to say that Celebrimbor, the forger of the rings, will appear in the series, originally to be played by Tom Budge - who has played a ghost of the character in the video games Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War - but the role is now being recast.

The same report has also provided an update on the controversial "nudity and sex" claims made about the series in rumors last month. While it appears that there will be some scenes of nudity in the show, there will be no sex scenes. The report went on, "Nudity is sparse and not sexualized- contrary to earlier concerns: but rather this artistic choice represents very dark thematic material suggestive of concentration camp-type visuals of victims, a harrowing portrayal of the corruption of the Elves by dark powers to ultimately become Orcs [if this plays out fully it will may well be one of the most ambitious things undertaken by this production and perhaps by anyone attempting to adapt Tolkien]." At least that should appease the many who started campaigns to boycott the show over possible sexualization of its characters.

One thing that is clear is the scope of the Amazon project is huge, and as it has already been teased as being like nothing seen before on TV, there is every possibility that it will go on to outshine Peter Jackson's almost perfect Lord of The Rings trilogy, which celebrates its 20th anniversary later this year. Star of the series, Benjamin Walker, spoke to ComicBook.com recently about the show and how much it is going to blow people away.

In the interview he said, "Well, I'll tell you. I've done a few jobs where they say, 'You can't talk about it'. Usually, that's really annoying, because you're excited about something, and you kind of going, 'What difference does it really make?' But on this one, having spent some time building it, as excited as you are, you don't want to spoil it. People have never seen what we're doing. It's going to be exciting. Even the smallest little hint about where it might be going or what it might be, it'll just take that little bit of joy out of seeing it for the first time." This news arrives from ComicBook.