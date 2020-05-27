Josh Gad has been making the best of his time at home by reuniting the stars of some of pop culture's most beloved movies in recent weeks, and now he's at it again with a new Lord of the Rings reunion set for this Sunday. On YouTube, Gad has also revealed a sneak peek at the special reunion, bringing back many major players from the popular Peter Jackson fantasy series. The preview video alone is more than enough to get any Lord of the Rings fan stoked for the occasion, but you can see that for yourself by watching the video below.

The amusing clip opens up with Josh Gad speaking with Sean Astin, with whom he'd previously hosted a cast reunion for The Goonies. When Gad tells Astin he has another reunion in mind for the actor soon, Astin theorizes it could be for Encino Man or Rudy, only to be asked to gather up his old "fellowship" from a certain fantasy film franchise instead. "You fought off an army of Orcs multiple times, escaped from the clutches of the Uruk-hai, wounded the demon spider Shelob, ran away from Gollum all to destroy the most powerful ring in the world. How hard can a f---ing phone call to Elijah Wood be?" Gad says, hoping to convince Astin to help make the reunion happen.

Fortunately for Lord of the Rings fans, the reunion is happening, and the preview revealed a handful of other fan favorites from the series we can expect to see at the digital event. Of course, that includes Wood, who famously portrayed Frodo in all three Lord of the Rings movies. Also confirmed to be featured in the reunion by way of special appearances in the preview are Dominic Monaghan (Merry Brandybuck), Billy Boyd (Pippin Took), Orlando Bloom (Legolas), and the always amazing Ian McKellan (Gandalf). It might be digital, but it still feels very magical seeing all of these faces back on the same screen again all these years later.

The Lord of the Rings reunion is just the latest in a handful of similar digital reunions to be hosted by Gad for his Reunited Apart web series. After beginning with Astin and the other stars of The Goonies, Gad has also hosted a reunion for Back to the Future including Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. Just recently, he also invited Tom Hanks and the stars of Splash for another unexpected reunion. It's quickly becoming a regular thing for Gad to bring beloved casts from the past back together again, and doing Lord of the Rings next is particularly exciting.

Dubbed "Return of the Kings," Gad's Reunited Apart: Lord of the Rings reunion will stream on Sunday, May 31 on Gad's YouTube channel. Certainly, featuring McKellan in the preview was a wonderful surprise, and there may be a few other surprises in store for fans during the stream. Needless to say, this one is going to be mandatory viewing, and I've got to say, I'm really enjoying seeing all of these wonderful reunions coming to us lately from Gad. Perhaps not all heroes wear capes, as the saying goes. This news comes to us from Josh Gad on YouTube.