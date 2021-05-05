Almost two decades after starring in the Lord of the Rings franchise, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan are taking fans back to Middle Earth. Boyd, who played Peregrin "Pippin" Took, and Monaghan, who played Meriadoc "Merry" Brandybuck, will soon be launching a podcast entitled The Friendship Onion that will be centered around the Lord of the Rings. On May 18, the podcast will launch on Spotify and all podcast platforms.

Deadline reports that the podcast will feature the two former hobbits comedically sharing stories about their time filming the beloved films. They plan on putting fans' Lord of the Rings knowledge to the test while revealing fun moments they had on set. It's also expected that the podcast will feature a multitude of guest stars, presumably various cast and crew members from the movies. The podcast will release episodes weekly.

The announcement gave fans a sense of the comedic chemistry between the two when Monaghan stated the following:

"I am contractually obliged to make a glowing comment here in regards to the podcast Billy and I are making together. This is proving difficult as Billy has abducted me and is holding me for ransom to the price of 44 bananas. Please, send bananas."

Boyd retorted with, "Dom took a little persuading, it's true, but this podcast is going to rock. He is such a joker, you have to love Dom. Ha....but you also have to love bananas, so....yes, send bananas." If this banter indicates anything, it's that the two will have tons of fun with their series. Lord of the Rings fans are sure to have a blast.

The CEO of Kast Media Colin Thomson, who will produce the series, added, "We couldn't be more excited to bring the comedic genius of this duo to podcasting. Fans were introduced to the quick wit and fun banter of this pairing through The Lord of the Rings films, but this podcast will demonstrate how far beyond that origins story their boundless energy and interest stretches. We can't wait to start peeling back the layers of this friendship onion." Clearly the podcast is expected to be a major draw for the company due to the status of its main stars.

Although Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan have not played the beloved Merry and Pippin in almost twenty years, that has not stopped them from interacting with the cinematic world of Middle Earth altogether. Both actors had a small part to play with Peter Jackson's Hobbit trilogy. Boyd famously wrote and performed the song "The Last Goodbye", which played over the credits at the end of The Battle of the Five Armies. As for Monaghan, he actually had a blink-or-you'll-miss-it role as a hobbit at the end of the same film. He was not credited for it, however. This podcast further proves their love and appreciation for the franchise as they will continue to explore the world long after they left it. Be sure to check out The Friendship Onion on podcast platforms on May 18.