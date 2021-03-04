Alamo Drafthouse is reuniting the cast of The Lord of the Rings in honor of the 20th anniversary of the first installment of the trilogy. In 2021, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring premiered in theaters, launching what would become an immensely successful movie franchise. 20 years later, all three movies will be shown in theaters with bonus Q&A sessions with the original stars to follow after each screening.

Hosted by Stephen Colbert, the three-week event will include special appearances from Sean Astin, Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom, Billy Boyd, Ian McKellen, Dominic Monaghan, Viggo Mortensen, Andy Serkis, Liv Tyler, Elijah Wood, and director Peter Jackson. In a statement addressing the news, Wood explains why he quickly agreed to take part in the reunion.

"One of the experiences I miss most during this last year, beyond getting to hug my friends and travel, is sitting in a dark movie theater eagerly anticipating a new cinematic experience," said Wood, who led the charge in assembling the rest of the cast and crew. "When Tim [League] reached out with the idea that we could band together to bring some much needed support to independent theaters across the globe, I jumped at the chance to help."

The reunion Q&A content will initially be exclusive to the theatrical screenings of the new 4K remastering of The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Alamo Drafthouse will also make the Q&A presentations available for all theaters around the world entirely for free as part of their new "Support Local Cinemas" campaign. Future events with other cast reunions, director interviews, and behind-the-scenes looks at iconic movies will also be produced.

"We are extremely confident that post-COVID, the pent up demand for the magic of moviegoing will be very strong and the industry will return and flourish," says Tim League, Alamo Drafthouse Founder and Executive Chairman. "In the meantime we're grateful to Peter Jackson, the gracious participating cast members, and Stephen Colbert for participating in these very special events and letting fans experience these incredible films on the big screen in safe, open theaters."

Beginning with The Fellowship of the Ring on March 25, the first screening will feature Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, and Elijah Wood in the following Q&A session. The next week, on April 1, The Two Towers will be followed with a Q&A featuring Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom, Viggo Mortensen, and Liv Tyler, It all culminates with Return of the King on April 8 with guest stars Peter Jackson, Ian McKellen, and Andy Serkis.

The three Lord of the Rings movies have collectively grossed nearly $3 billion at the box office, putting them among the most successful movie franchises of all time. Based on The Lord of the Rings novel by J. R. R. Tolkien, the three movies were consecutively released in 2001, 2002, and 2003. A new television series adaptation is now ni the works at Amazon, but it won't be connected to Jackson's movie series.

To submit questions for the Q&A event, you can post them on Twitter using the hashtag #LOTR20 until March 10th. You can pick up tickets and find out additional information at the official website for Alamo Drafthouse.