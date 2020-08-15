Orlando Bloom has shared his thoughts on the upcoming Lord of the Rings TV show. Amazon cut a deal a couple of years back to produce a series based on J.R.R. Tolkien's iconic works. While much remains mysterious, we know for sure they won't be retreading the same ground that was covered in Peter Jackson's iconic trilogy. Nor will this be venturing into The Hobbit territory. Bloom, who played Legolas in the movies, is interested in taking it all in as a fan.

The 43-year-old Orlando Bloom discussed the topic during a recent interview. While Legolas is quite old and, it's conceivable the elf could factor into the show, there is no indication that Orlando Bloom is involved at this time. But Bloom has heard some things through the grapevine. Here's what he had to say about it.

"One of the producers on that, I'm working with quite closely on a few different projects I'm developing for Amazon, because I've got this first-look deal, and he's working with Amazon on that, producing that show, so he's on the ground over there right now. And I kinda had a few questions for him to begin with, and then I was like, you know what? I don't need to know anymore. It's not, obviously, a remake, it's actually not based on the Fellowship or any of that, so I think it could be really, really interesting, from that perspective."

Carnival Row is produced by Amazon, which Orlando Bloom currently stars in. The actor also has a development place at the studio, which has apparently allowed him some insider info. But, as a fan, it seems Bloom doesn't want to know too much. He's simply interested in taking the journey when it comes like the rest of us.

The Lord of the Rings movie trilogy was a tremendous undertaking. It also proved to be immensely successful, becoming one of the biggest trilogies in cinema history. With that, it would seem like a monumental task for Amazon to simply retell those stories. That is something Orlando Bloom also touched on, while emphasizing that we are getting something different this time around.

"I remember being on set with [director] Peter [Jackson] and him saying, 'Can you imagine the day they do a remake of this movie?' And then, here we are, 20 years later. But it's not a remake and 'The Lord of the Rings' is a title for a world, but I think it's gonna be interesting from that perspective because, I think if it was gonna be a remake, you're gonna take us back into Hobbiton and try and tell us what we saw? It was such an informative time that's had such an impact and so it's different, what's coming, and I think that's a good thing. It'll be interesting. I'm gonna fan it up for sure. [Eating] popcorn, streaming."

Robert Aramayo, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Maxim Baldry and Morfydd Clark make up the cast of the new series. It is said that the show will take place during the Second Age, which would set it before the events of both The Hobbit and The Fellowship of the Ring. J.A. Bayona (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) is directing the first two episodes. This news comes to us via Collider.