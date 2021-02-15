There are few better examples of a definitive adaptation of a novel than the movies made by Peter Jackson based on J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings trilogy of books. Viggo Mortensen was one of the many highlights of the films in the role of Aragorn, a mysterious ranger revealed to be the King of Gondor. In a recent interview with Collider, Mortensen expressed his willingness to return to the world of Tolkien in a new project.

"Yeah, why not? Tolkien, that's a universe. There are so many influences. The foundation of his stories is Celtic mythology and history, and Nordic mythology and history, and languages. That's fascinating. There are endless amounts of things you can learn and have fun adapting to the big screen or the little screen."

While a number of projects based on Tolkien's works are currently in progress, from comics to video games, the most prominent is Amazon Studios' upcoming streaming series based on the ancient history of Middle-Earth. From the synopsis revealed for the series, we know that it will recount the events of Sauron's first rise to power, the uniting of man and elves to defeat him, and the capture of the One Ring of Power by Isildur.

All those events take place centuries before Aragorn arrived on the scene. So it is unlikely that Viggo Mortensen will be asked to take part in the show. But the actor is still looking forward to watching the series, even though he admitted he knows very little about its details, beyond having an admiration for the director, J.A. Boyana, best known for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

"I don't know much about what they're doing. I know there's shooting in New Zealand, so I assume they're taking advantage of the people there that have gone through it, especially Peter Jackson and his team. I know that it's [J.A.] Bayona who's shooting it, and he's a very good director. That's all I know. I don't even know who's in it. I don't know what angle they're taking on Tolkien, or what the Tolkien estate is allowing them to shoot. I don't even know. I don't know anything about it, but I'm looking forward to seeing it."

It now remains to be seen whether the new take on The Lord of the Rings will be considered a worthy follow-up to the previous movies by Jackson. One can only hope the series does not follow the mistakes made by The Hobbit trilogy in relying too heavily on CGI and VFX to bring to life the magical world of Middle-Earth.

Produced by Amazon Studios, The Lord of the Rings stars Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, and Daniel Weyman. The series is expected to premiere on Amazon Prime in 2021. Collider.