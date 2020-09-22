With production on the upcoming Lord of the Rings Amazon series placed on hold in March due to the current global circumstances, there have not been many updates over the last few months. Well, Saint Maud star Morfydd Clark, who is playing young Galadriel in the show, is here to change that, comparing the series to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and revealing that The Lord of the Rings is "mind-blowing."

"I feel like I've got my fix of the massive stuff by doing Lord of the Rings. The amount of [people working] on this show is continually mind-blowing. One guy's job consists just of seeing how dust reacts to footsteps and breath! That would never have even crossed my mind before. Other than something like Marvel, I don't think things could get much bigger than this."

Having made a career starring in much smaller productions, Morfydd Clark has been left astounded by the amount of minute detail that is going into bringing The Lord of the Rings to life, highlighting one lucky person's job that wholly revolves around starring at dust.

Clark is portraying a younger version of the "Lady of the Wood", Galadriel in Amazon's The Lord of the Rings, a role previously played on the big screen by Cate Blanchett. Galadriel is one of the greatest of the Elves in Middle-earth, surpassing nearly all others in beauty, knowledge, and power, who possesses Nenya, one of the three Elven rings of power.

Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy is still considered to be one of the greatest adaptations of all time, an opinion shared by Clark herself. Following The Lord of the Rings star, Elijah Wood's endorsement of the upcoming series, Clark has had to try to put what she already knows about Middle-earth out of her mind. "Those films are so iconic for me. I've actually been suppressing what I know about the Tolkien universe since I came out here," says Clark. "I honestly just love the idea that Elijah Wood has said that because I am such a fan. I'd love everyone to do a cameo in it. It's so nice to hear support for the series from someone like that."

One thing that Clark is concerned about however, is whether audiences will be able to tell what scenes from the series were shot pre-lockdown, and which were shot after. "It's definitely strange going into lockdown with people that you have just started working with," she says of her new The Lord of the Rings fellowship. "But I think we all treat each other like family. Sure, you'll occasionally get annoyed by people, but you still like them... because you don't have a choice. I think this time I've spent with the cast will be useful on set. But I obviously worry that the audience will be able to see in our eyes that certain sections were filmed pre-lockdown and some afterwards."

The Lord of the Rings is expected to premiere on Amazon Prime Video sometime in 2021, with a second season having already been formally ordered back in November 2019. This comes to us courtesy of NME.