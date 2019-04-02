Unobstructed View and MVD Entertainment Group are pleased to announce the release of Lords of Chaos on Blu-ray / DVD combo and DVD on May 28th in the US and May 21st in Canada. It's a thrilling coming of age horror/drama, weaving together rock'n'roll, youth, love, and death through an incredibly dark story. Renowned Swedish director Jonas Åkerlund (Polar) brings his notorious visual aesthetic to the film, alongside ground-breaking performances from Rory Culkin (Succession, Signs, You Can Count On Me) and Emory Cohen (The Place Beyond the Pines, Brooklyn).

The Lords of Chaos Blu-ray / DVD combo contains the Unrated version of the film (118 min) and bonus features (11 directors teasers and trailers). The single DVD includes the rated version (116 min) and no bonus features. Although there are no documentaries or behind-the-scenes featurettes included in this release, you can always visit the real Varg's YouTube channel for a running commentary on the movie and the real events that inspired the film.

Inspired by a true story, Lords Of Chaos made its debut at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival before going on to impress audiences at Fantastic Fest, Beyond Fest, Fantasia Festival, and more. Oslo, 1987: Seventeen-year-old Euronymous (Rory Culkin) is determined to escape his idyllic Scandinavian hometown and create "true Norwegian black metal" with his band, MAYHEM. He's joined by equally fanatical youths - Dead (Jack Kilmer) and Varg (Emory Cohen). Believing that they're on the cusp of a musical revolution, the group gets even darker, driven by the black metal dogma to spread evil.

They begin burning down churches throughout the countryside and stealing tombstones for their record store. But when the press catches up with them and Euronymous takes more credit than he's earned for the group's violent acts, Varg, fresh out of jail, arranges a dark encounter to settle the score and ultimately determine who the darkest black metal musician is...