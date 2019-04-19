Lorraine Warren, the famed paranormal investigator who helped to inspire The Conjuring movie franchise, has passed away at 92. Warren reportedly died peacefully in her sleep. He husband, Ed Warren, who she investigated paranormal happenings with, passed away in 2006. The news was confirmed by her grandson, Chris McKinnell, in a Facebook post. Here's what he had to say.

"Last night my grandmother, Lorraine Warren, quietly and peacefully left us to join her beloved Ed. She was happy and laughing until the very end. She was my angel and my hero, and she will be deeply missed. Please join us in celebrating her life and honoring her beautiful soul. Remember to treasure those you love while you can. Thank you and God bless you all."

Lorraine Warren was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut in 1927. Lorraine met Ed when she was 16. As the story goes, some of her girlfriends took her to a James Cagney matinee. She had never even been on a date, as she was rather shy and went to an all-girls Roman Catholic high school. Her friends introduced her to Ed. The rest is history.

The Warrens investigated and were involved with some of the most famous hauntings in history, including the case that went on to inspire The Amityville Horror, as well as the Enfield Poltergeist and the Annabelle case, which went on to inspire the now iconic doll from the movies. Lorraine Warren co-authored several books with her late husband, documenting their paranormal experiences, such as Ghost Hunters: True Stories From the World's Most Famous Demonologists, Ghost Tracks and. The Haunted: The True Story of One Family's Nightmare. Vera Farmiga, who portrays Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring franchise, took to Twitter to acknowledge the loss. Here's what she had to say.

"My dear friend Lorraine Warren has passed. From a deep feeling of sorrow, a deep feeling of gratitude emerges. I was so blessed to have known her and am honored to portray her. She lived her life in grace and cheerfulness. She wore a helmet of salvation, she dawned her sword, compassion, and took a shield of faith. Righteousness was her breastplate, and she has touched my life so. Love you Lorraine. You're waltzing with Ed now."

Ed and Lorraine Warren faced a great deal of criticism from skeptics over the years regarding their work. It never deterred either of them. Lorraine Warren continued to investigate the paranormal after her husband passed away. The two were responsible for founding the New England Society for Psychic Research and they also operated The Warren Occult Museum.

The Conjuring, released in 2013, was based on the case files of the Warrens and went on to spawn a major franchise. To date, it consists of five movies, with more on the way, that have grossed more than $1.5 billion at the global box office. Feel free to check out the original post from Chris McKinnell's Facebook page, as well as other tributes below.

RIP Lorraine Warren, a pioneer in the Paranormal field, most of you will know the name from The Conjuring films but Lorraine and husband Ed were both Paranormal enthusiasts in their own rights.



She’ll be sadly missed by many. pic.twitter.com/ew8OX0uCFd — Lee Roberts (@MrLeeRoberts) April 19, 2019

#RIP Lorraine Warren. I've known Ed and Lorraine since I was 10. Lorraine was like everyone's grandma. She called us all, "Honey." I won't ever forget the impact this couple had on me as a kid. I take comfort knowing Ed and Lorraine are back together again. #condolencespic.twitter.com/sPD8OoAPDg — Jeff Belanger (@THEJeffBelanger) April 19, 2019

What a lovely woman Lorraine Warren was—she captured my heart in a very short amount of time and I never forgot meeting her. Vera Farmiga has the same effect & is such a great choice to play her. Forever intertwined ❤️ R.I.P. ❤️ https://t.co/4ncpMr27O3 — Grae Drake (@graedrake) April 19, 2019

Rest peacefully, Loraine Warren. Here’s hoping you get to meet back up with the love of your life, Ed (as well as your menagerie of beloved pets - we can’t forget your chickens!) — Michelle Belanger (@sethanikeem) April 19, 2019