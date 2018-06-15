The Lost Boys 30th anniversary came and went, but the 31st anniversary is shaping up to be pretty awesome now that Funko has announced a Pop! series consisting of five figures from the 80s horror classic. The set is said to be available in July, which is just in time for San Diego Comic Con and while it isn't clear if the sets will be limited edition or not, the Frog Brothers 2 pack will only be available exclusively through the Funko Shop. These are the perfect Pop! figures for any horror fan's collection and as usual, they look awesome.

Lost Boys star Corey Feldman took to Twitter to share his excitement about the new Funko series and to humble brag about being a "2-time Funker." Feldman was also immortalized as Mouth from the Goonies set of Pop! figures that came out a few years ago. The actor even jokes that he hasn't seen any money from the famous vinyl company. Feldman had this to say.

"Something fun 2 share! Sad that my BFF isn't around 2 C himself as a Funko doll! He would hav loves it! However this is my 2nd & hav yet 2 C a dime from them using my likeness ( that's a JK obv, it looks nothing like me) Still an honor 2 B a 2 time Funker."

In addition to Corey Feldman's Edgar Frog, The Lost Boys Funko set also includes Jamison Newlander's Alan Frog, Corey Haim's Sam Emerson, Jason Patric's Michael Emerson, and Kiefer Sutherland's David, who is holding some Chinese takeout and chopsticks. Or perhaps he has worms? Michael Emerson's figure comes with the infamous bottle, while both Edgar Frog and Sam Emerson come with wooden stakes, prepared to battle any vampires that come their way.

The Lost Boys hit theaters on July 31st, 1987 and introduced a new kind of vampire to the world. This new breed of vampire had big hair and dressed like they came out of an 80s rock music video, which made them appealing to the opposite sex. Additionally, these guys made vampires look cool, a trend that has continued until this day. The bad boy vampires originated with The Lost Boys and now you can own the main bad boy, Kiefer Sutherland's David as vinyl toy to place next to your INXS records and torn up jeans.

To announce their latest Pop! figures, Funko took to Twitter and showed off a picture of all 5 of The Lost Boys. Additionally, they also released a short statement to go along with their new line. The statement reads.

"There's a beach town in California where you never have to grow old, the vampires don't sparkle but wear plenty of leather and holy water is a must-have when leaving the house..."

The Lost Boys Pop! figures are going to be a pretty big hit at San Diego Comic Con this year, so you might want to grab these as soon as you can before their all gone. You can check out all 5 of the figures below, thanks to the Funko Twitter account.