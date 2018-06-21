Sleep all day, party all night, never grow old, never die - it's fun to be a vampire. It's one of Movieweb's favorite movies of all time: the 1987 classic The Lost Boys. Here we'll take a look at 10 things you never knew about The Lost Boys.

The Goonies in Neverland

With its badass vampires, California cool, and slick visuals courtesy of Michael Chapman, famed cinematographer of Taxi Driver and Raging Bull, The Lost Boys is an '80s teen classic, but it began as something remarkably different. Early drafts were much more "on the nose" with the Peter Pan references, with David's character originally going by Peter. The main characters were all going to be much younger, too, with Richard Donner attached to direct. But The Goonies director, who stayed on as a producer, moved on to make Lethal Weapon instead. He was replaced by Joel Schumacher, whose St. Elmo's Fire was produced by Donner's wife, Lauren Schuler-Donner. Schumacher had the script rewritten to make the characters older. Donner, who made several movies for Warner Bros., put a cool Easter egg in Lethal Weapon.

Santa Carla doesn't exist

The picturesque California Beach Town terrorized by vampires doesn't actually exist. The real life city of Santa Cruz played Santa Carla in the movie. The city was open to the film using many locations and hiring lots of locals, but reportedly balked at being called the "Murder Capital of the World," particularly given the town's real life history with serial killers in the '70s. (They probably weren't too stoked on the brutal scene on the boardwalk in one of the Dirty Harry movies, either.) Since then, however, Santa Cruz has embraced its Lost Boys association. The Santa Cruz website even offers a cool downloadable locations map, making it easier for tourists to check out West Cliff Drive, the carousel, the trestle bridge, the comic book shop, and plenty more spots.

Thank you for the Vampire slaying

We absolutely adore The Lost Boys at Movieweb and Buffy The Vampire Slayer is one of our favorite TV shows of all time. The Lost Boys was a big influence on the series as well as its spinoff, Angel. In an interview with Salon, Joss Whedon said, "the idea of them looking like monsters and then looking like people, that was in Lost Boys, and that was very useful for us. You could have somebody fool you, or someone like Angel seem like he's not a vampire then he is one." The Lost Boys is also credited with originating the phrase "vamp out," often heard in Buffy. Bad guy turned vampire with a soul Spike owes a debt to the '80s classic as well. As Whedon revealed to Entertainment Weekly, "There's a little Billy Idol, a little Kiefer Sutherland in The Lost Boys, and every guy in a black coat." There's another cool connection: Kiefer's dad, Donald, appeared in the Buffy The Vampire Slayer movie.

All in the Vampily

Speaking of family connections, another of Donald Sutherland's sons - Kiefer's half-brother, Angus Sutherland - took on the David-esque role of Shane in Lost Boys: The Tribe, a direct-to-DVD sequel released 21 years after the original. Jason Patric's half-brother played a vampire, too, in Kathryn Bigelow's cult classic Near Dark, which was released the same year as The Lost Boys. It's not the only cult classic on Joshua John Miller's resume: he was also in Halloween III: Season of the Witch, River's Edge, and Teen Witch. (Yes, we just called Teen Witch a "cult classic." Hey, it's fun!)

Vampires Everywhere!

It's impossible to meditate on The Lost Boys without thinking about the music, a huge part of the movie's MTV generation flair and overall mystique, from the oiled up saxman (who toured with Tina Turner and was hilariously parodied on SNL), to Echo & the Bunnymen covering The Doors. Perhaps no sound is as identifiable with The Lost Boys as its theme song, "Cry Little Sister," by Gerard McMann. It's been sampled by rappers like Eminem and Joe Budden and covered by Charlie Sexton, LA Guns, and more recently, Marilyn Manson, among others. Schumacher actually directed the music video for "Devil Inside" as a thank you to INXS joining the soundtrack. The Lost Boys influence on music stretches wide. There's the band Death By Stereo, whose name comes from one of the movie's classic lines; Vampires Everywhere!, named after one of the comic books in the film, and numerous lyrical references, like Lizzy Borden's "Be One of Us" and "Lost Boys" by Finland's 69 Eyes.

David's Gloves

The charismatic vampire doesn't wear those motorcycle gloves all of the time just to look cool. Kiefer Sutherland broke his wrist horsing around on his motorcycle and kept the gloves on to cover his cast. A much more minor injury was responsible for a cool subtle moment in the movie - the contacts the guys wore when they vamped out apparently hurt like hell and could only be worn for incredibly brief periods. So the tear that runs down David's face just after Marko meets his end wasn't in the script. It was because of Sutherland's contacts. Schumacher liked it and kept it.

Fearsame foreshadowing

Marko was the first of Max's crew to bite the dust, a fact that was actually foreshadowed earlier in the film. When we see the vampires get off the carousel, they actually step off in the order in which they'll later be defeated: Marko, Paul, Dwayne, and David. Depending on one's interpretation, there's another bit of foreshadowing when Edgar Frog details four different ways vampires often die.

The Lost Girls

Wait, did David die quietly? No. In fact, he didn't die at all. After he's impaled, the reason David didn't dissolve, like the rest of his friends, was because there were plans to save him for a potential sequel. This idea eventually made its way into the comic book mini-series "The Lost Boys: Reign of the Frogs," which detailed how David had sired The Tribe vampire Shane. In 2007, Schumacher talked about his own plans for a sequel, The Lost Girls, which never got off the ground. "There is no Lost Boys sequel. All the boys are dead. The Coreys are too old," he explained to Rotten Tomatoes. "I said, 'Do gorgeous teenage biker chicks who are vampires. It'll be great.' But they didn't listen to me." Instead, we got the direct-to-DVD sequel in 2008 and a follow up, Lost Boys: The Thirst, which arrived just two years later.

The post-credits scene

No, Nick Fury wasn't going to show up to recruit the Frog brothers to the Avengers, but there were plans for a Lost Boys post-credits scene, back when only a handful of movies were doing that (most notably, Ferris Bueller's Day Off). According to an excerpt from the script included in the book "Lost in the Shadows: The Story of the Lost Boys," by author Paul Davis, the post-credits scene would have returned to the rock n' roll ruins, aka the sunken hotel in the cave which served as the vampire's lair. The camera would find an old mural on the lobby's wall, depicting a typical day on the boardwalk in the year 1900. The camera moves in closer and closer to the mural then holds tight on one figure in the painting. A man in a straw hat, grinning broadly... "And he's most definitely Max. He's talking to a group of young men."

Michael, Michael, Michael

We can't talk about The Lost Boys facts without mentioning one of our favorites. If it feels like the words "Michael" and "Mike" are said a lot in this movie, that's because, they are. Thanks to this enterprising person's video edit, we know the final count is over 100. We think the exact number is 114, but we're going to leave it at "over 100" because this is the kind of thing somebody in the comments will inevitably say, "WELL, ACTUALLY" about. So knock yourselves out if you feel like doing a recount!