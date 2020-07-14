Musician G Tom Mac, aka Gerard McMahon, is working on bringing a stage musical based on The Lost Boys our way in 2022. What's more, the late Joel Schumacher, who directed the 1980s vampire flick, was heavily involved in the project prior to his passing. The musical will offer us a glimpse at David before the events of the movie.

All of the music for the show, which is titled A Lost Boys Story is already available and can be listened to now. G Tom Mac has even released a couple of music videos to use as promotional materials, which give us a glimpse at what's to come. In a recent interview, the musician offered some more insight in terms of what we can expect. Here's what he had to say about it.

"At 17-18 [years old], he [David] hits the road, and that's when he picks up the other vampires and basically creates a family with the three other guys. They all come from different walks of life in Middle America, the Midwest, Arizona, and then they head to California. That's when all the good stuff starts. We tried to take a twist, whereby we know the story of the movie, but we don't know how it all got there. And in the musical, we do. It's very much a story of immortality, but it's also a story about how people in their 20s think they're immortal, anyway. It kind of runs that parallel of pop culture."

David was played by Kiefer Sutherland in the 1987 classic. Casting is currently underway. JD McCrary (The Lion King) has been cast to play Laddie, who was originally played by Chance Michael Corbitt in the movie. Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange) is in talks to play Max. Broadway is closed until early 2021, which has forced a bit of a delay.

"We were looking at late 2021, like the fall. But [now] we're looking at 2022. Last summer, I went to England with one of my producers and met with various choreographers. It was my producer's idea to search the London theater world for some fresh talent [choreographers, set designers, etc.]. It was about three weeks to a month of just finding the right people and, of course, there are incredibly talented people in New York as well, which we had brought on."

The Lost Boys is undoubtedly considered a classic. One that is near and dear to many who grew up in the 80s. However, those who are concerned should know that Joel Schumacher had a lot of input prior to losing his battle with cancer in June. As G Tom Mac tells it, the filmmaker helped a great deal.

"There was nobody more engaged with my musical over the past few years. He understood musical theater and we would have many conversations. I knew he was ill, but he'd get on the phone for two to three hours and go over notes and various things. He was just a wonderful human being. Intense, but that was part of his incredible personality. Great guy, I certainly miss him."

This isn't the only project based on the movie in the works. The CW has long had designs on making a TV series based on The Last Boys. After a prior pilot was rejected, the network has plans to film a new one. You can check out the promo video for A Lost Boys Story now. This news comes to us via Syfy Wire.