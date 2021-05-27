It looks like Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock are having a really hard time on the set of their new movie, The Lost City of D, which began shooting this month. Of course that's a joke, as in the first image released for the upcoming romantic comedy adventure the pair seem to be having a whale of a time as they get wet in the name of entertainment.

Posting the snap on his Instagram account, Channing Tatum commented, "This is no fun...no fun at all." I don't think anyone is buying into that at all, as he poses behind Sandra Bullock who is grinning like a Cheshire Cat in the waters of a jungle river. It is fair to say that if things had turned out different with the movie, Tatum might not have been having so much fun, as his role was originally expected to go to Bullock's The Proposal co-star, Ryan Reynolds, but that didn't work out.

The film, which also includes Daniel Radcliffe, Oscar Nunez, Patti Harrison and a cameo appearance by Brad Pitt, has Bullock playing a romantic author who discovers that the city she believed to have been created by her is a real place. As you would, she takes off on an adventure to locate it with plenty of comical mishaps on the way. The movie is directed by Adam and Aaron Nee, and produced by Bullock along with Seth Gordon, better known as the director of Horrible Bosses.

This isn't the first snap that Tatum has shared of the movie's production, having previously posted a behind the scenes photo that revealed a little more than it probably needed to - although his army of followers would likely disagree. Posing naked in the hair and makeup trailer, the actor added the shot to his Instagram Story, commenting, "You know when you in the make-up trailer a-hole naked holding a towel over your junk you about to do some s*** on set that you gonna have to prepare ya mama for before she see the movie. "

While the images shared certainly make it look like the production is going swimmingly, Bullock told Entertainment Weekly about how thrilled she was to be making the movie. "The idea that Paramount is willing to return to a genre we haven't seen in a while, makes us incredibly excited," she said. "When Liza and I heard the Nee Brothers pitch we knew we were about to embark on an ambitious and fun ride. We all need some action, escapism and love right now. And if I have to humiliate myself on screen to do it... then so be it!"

I don't think anyone will try to contradict her after the events of the last year. Cinema is all about escapism, and Lost City of D looks like just the kind of light and airy fare that may prove to be a hit when it finally arrives in cinemas in April 2022.