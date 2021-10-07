For fans of Netflix's remake of Lost in Space, the third and final season seems to have been light years in coming, but finally a trailer for the upcoming return of the sci-fi series has arrived and revealed the premiere date of December 1st. Netflix teased the trailer on Wednesday with a new image from the show, which was announced in March 2020 and went into production in October last year. The series updates the classic 60s TV series, which itself was a sci-fi retelling of The Swiss Family Robinson. Despite some mixed reviews in its first season, the second season proved successful enough to warrant the series getting closure with a final run.

The Netflix series first aired in 2018 and the initial season was not particularly well received, achieving a 68% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes, with a critical consensus stating, "Lost in Space's production values are ambitious enough to attract sci-fi adventure fans, while the story's large heart adds an emotional anchor to all the deep space derring-do." The second season, which was released in December 2019, hugely improved in its critical approval, jumping up to 83% - although that was based on only 12 reviews - so it does give high expectations of the upcoming season.

LOST IN SPACE Season 3

teaser coming tomorrow

🤖 finally 🤖 pic.twitter.com/1exhS0KJXS — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) October 6, 2021

"From the beginning, we've always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy," showrunner Zack Estrin said when the final season was announced. "A three part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end. It's also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode - if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission - it's Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith... and The Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken. So while this chapter of Lost In Space is coming to a rousing conclusion, I'm excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix, and for all of the incredible possibilities that lie ahead."

"We are so thrilled to share more adventures of The Robinson Family and see their journey through to what is sure to be an epic finale," said Ted Biaselli, Director of Original Series at the streamer. "We're especially thankful to Zack Estrin, Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, Kevin Burns and Jon Jashni for helming Lost in Space, which has brought viewers a premium action-packed and visually spectacular series that the whole family can enjoy together, and we can't wait for our family audiences to see where season 3 will lead!"

The official synopsis for the upcoming final season read: "There's more danger - and adventure - ahead for the Robinson family! With the Jupiter 2 stranded on a mysterious ocean planet without their beloved Robot, the Robinsons must work together, alongside the mischievous and manipulative Dr. Smith and the always charming Don West, to make it back to the Resolute and reunite with the other colonists. But they quickly find all is not as it seems. A series of incredible new threats and unexpected discoveries emerge as they look for the key to finding Robot and safe passage to Alpha Centauri. They will stop at nothing to keep their family safe... survival is a Robinson specialty after all."

The returning cast are Molly Parker, Toby Stephens, Maxwell Jenkins, Taylor Russell, Mina Sundwall, Ignacio Serricchio, Parker Posey, and Brian Steele, along with Russell Hornsby who was announced as joining the final season in a recurring role in September 2020. You can find the first two seasons of Lost in Space on Netflix now, ahead of the third season premiering on December 1st.