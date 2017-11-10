The fallout continues for comedian Louis C.K. as HBO announced they are editing him out of the Night of Too Many Stars special and movie distributor Orchard has announced that they are no longer releasing the comedian's new movie, I Love You Daddy. In addition, Netflix has also said that they are severing ties with C.K. in the wake of sexual harassment allegations by 5 women. It was revealed earlier this week that Orchard had decided to abruptly cancel the premiere for I Love You Daddy after it had been discovered that the New York Times was going to run a story about Louis C.K.'s history of sexual harassment.

Louis C.K. has simultaneously disappeared from the big screen and the little screen in less than 24 hours, a rapid fall from grace rivaled by Kevin Spacey. This comes one day after comedians Dana Min Goodman, Abby Schachner, Julia Wolov, and Rebecca Corry publicly alleged that the Emmy-winning actor masturbated in front of them or over the phone at some point during the past 15 years. A fifth woman detailed similar allegations to the New York Times as well, but was not identified. Louis C.K. has refused to respond to the story despite the drastic impact it is having on his career.

The Orchard purchased the rights for I Love You Daddy after it's Toronto Film Festival debut for $5 million dollars, but has decided to sever ties completely. The company released a short statement that reads, "The Orchard will not be moving forward with the release of I Love You, Daddy." The movie centers around Louis C.K.'s on-screen 17-year old daughter having a relationship with a much older famous director. Many have said that the movie is based off Woody Allen's life and career, which are definitely not helping C.K.'s case at the moment.

HBO announced that they will be cutting Louis C.K. from their Night of Too Many Stars special when the autism benefit airs on the network November 18th. In addition, the network is also taking the comedian's material off of their streaming platforms as well as on-demand. In similar fashion, Netflix will no longer stream the two stand-up specials they had planned to air later this year, stating, "Louis's unprofessional and inappropriate behavior with female colleagues has led us to decide not to produce a second stand-up special, as had been planned."

The allegations are nothing new for Louis C.K. as they have been public knowledge for years after Gawker ran a story and many females in comedy shared the stories, but Hurricane Harvey has not let up since it touched ground in early October. As previously mentioned, Louis C.K. has yet to address the allegations this week. When speaking about them in the past he called them "rumors" and chose not to address them at of fear of them becoming "reality." Reality seems to be here now and he may want to speak up soon. Next course of action, his voice work gets replaced in Secret Life of Pets. You can read more about Louis C.K.'s situation courtesy of The New York Times.