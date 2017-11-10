Louis C.K. has taken time to respond to the allegations of sexual harassment that have recently come to light in a New York Times article. The impassioned response confirms the allegations while taking time to apologize to the everybody involved. The news comes after 5 female comedians came forward with allegations that the comedian exposed himself and masturbated in front of them or over the phone. The accusations have been swirling around C.K. for years, but it the wake of all of the new sexual misconduct allegations in Hollywood, C.K. has gotten wrapped up in them.

Louis C.K. released a lengthy response in which he confirms the allegations that have come out. The comedian also said that he didn't realize that what he was doing at the time was wrong because he asked for permission. The comedian had this to say.

"These stories are true. At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my d!ck without asking first, which is also true. But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your d!ck isn't a question. It's a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly."

Later in the response, Louis C.K. goes on to say that he is trying to learn from his behavior and that he is also remorseful. C.K. explains.

"There is nothing about this that I forgive myself for. And I have to reconcile it with who I am. Which is nothing compared to the task I left them with... The hardest regret to live with is what you've done to hurt someone else."

Louis C.K. apologized to the FX network, The Orchard production studio, and the cast and crew of his movie, I Love You Daddy in his response. The release of the movie, starring, written and directed by Louis C.K., has been put on hold indefinitely by The Orchard who paid $5 million dollars for the project after the Toronto Film Festival debut. HBO announced earlier this week that C.K. will not be appearing in the upcoming Night of Too Many Stars: America Unites for Autism Programs and are currently editing the comedian out of the special.

FX released a statement saying that they are, "very troubled" by the allegations against the comedian. Louis C.K. is the executive producer on several shows for the network, including Better Things, Baskets, and Louie. In addition, Netflix announced this week that it will no longer move forward with plans for another stand up special with the comedian and has pulled the other special featuring the comedian. It isn't clear if FX will be taking down Louis C.K. related material.

Louis C.K. concluded his response by apologizing to his friends and family. The comedian also vows to start listening instead of speaking his mind. C.K. explains.

"I've brought pain to my family, my friends, my children and their mother," C.K. wrote. "I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want. I will now step back and take a long time to listen."

Hollywood's response to Louis C.K. is one of the quickest that has been seen in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal that brought the allegations of sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry to light. You can read the entire response below, courtesy of CBS News' Twitter account.