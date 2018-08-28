Louis C.K. was back on stage cracking jokes Monday night, surprising a New York audience. Many believed the comedian's career was over after a highly publicized sexual misconduct scandal broke last year.

Louis C.K. was accused of pleasuring himself in front of multiple women in November of last year. When the news broke, the comedian was swiftly fired from Netflix and FX, his stand-up specials were pulled from various platforms and his latest movie I Love You, Daddy was canceled and buried. The actor was also fired from his job voicing a character in Secret Life of Pets 2. Monday night's surprise gig was the first time Louis C.K. has appeared in public since his accusers came forward.

Louis C.K. appeared at the Comedy Cellar in New York City, which was one of his regular comedy hangouts back when he was perfuming on a regular basis. Louis C.K. had admitted to all wrong doing and issued an apology to the women he offended or abused shortly after the news broke.

Louis C.K. made an appearance on stage around 11 pm. He only performed a tight 15 minute set. He didn't address the scandal that ripped him out of the public eye, which was probably for the best. Even if audiences are dying to hear him discuss it in this type of setting. It would more than likely create a huge backlash and send him back into hiding. The audience greeted the disgraced comedian with an ovation, and no one booed him during his performance.

Five different women had come out and accused Louis C.K. of inappropriate behavior, which had taken place over the past decade. The admission of guilt lost the comedian his lucrative production deal with FX, which was home to his hit comedy series Louie. And HBO denounced him from their network. About the allegations, Louis C.K. said this at the time.

"These stories are true. At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my dick without asking first, which is also true. But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your dick isn't a question. It's a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly."

Louis C.K. hasn't publicly announced more stand-up performances in the near future. Just recently, his I Love You, Daddy co-star Chloe Moretz came out and said that she hopes the movie stays buried. It doesn't have a release date of any kind set up. This news was first reported by The New York Times.