We have the first trailer for Love and Monsters. Previously going under the title Monster Problems, this is the latest from Paramount Pictures, and also the latest movie opting to skip theaters in favor of a digital release. Dylan O'Brien (The Maze Runner, American Assassin) leads the cast in what is described as a "fun-filled and action-packed adventure." Based on what we're seeing in this initial footage, that doesn't even begin to cover what audiences can expect from this one.

The trailer starts out with a young couple having a nice time. Everything seems normal. Quickly, that peace is interrupted as sirens blare and monsters begin to take over the Earth. As we learn, most of humanity has been wiped out by these gigantic beasts. All the while, Dylan O'Brien's character has been searching for his lost love. Despite the odds, he tracks her down, leading him on a quest to reunite with his lady. The quest is treacherous and filled with dangers. He winds up tracking down a few additional survivors, in addition to a canine companion, along the way.

Michael Matthews is in the director's chair, working from a screenplay by Brian Duffield and Matthew Robinson. Of note, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of Stranger Things fame count themselves as producers. The cast also includes Jessica Henwick (Underwater, The Matrix 4), Dan Ewing (Power Rangers R.P.M., Home and Away), Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Walking Dead) and Ariana Greenblatt (Stuck in the Middle, The One and Only Ivan). The movie had originally been set to arrive in February. However, it was delayed and, as uncertainty at the box office remains, Paramount opted for a premium VOD offering instead.

Love and Monsters takes place seven years after the "Monsterpocalypse." It centers on Joel Dawson (Dylan O'Brien) who, along with the rest of humanity, has been living underground ever since giant creatures took control of the surface. After reconnecting over the radio with his high school girlfriend Aimee (Jessica Henwick), Joel begins to fall for her again. Unfortunately, Aimee is located more than 80 miles away. As Joel realizes that there's nothing left for him underground, he defies logic and opts to venture out into the world to find his former love, despite all the dangerous monsters that stand in his way.

This is just one of many movies skipping theaters this year following the theater shutdown that kicked off in March. Trolls World Tour was the first brand new movie to kick off the trend, with others such as Disney's Mulan, Bill and Ted Face the Music and The King of Staten Island also making unique online offerings. It seems the studio feels, in this case, they are better off taking the money now instead of wading into the crowded release calendar that 2021 has quickly become. Love and Monsters will debut on October 16, with a price of $19.99 for a 48-hour rental from Paramount Pictures. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself.