After appearing together in Yorgos Lanthimos's 2015 surreal black comedy The Lobster, Rachel Weisz and Colin Farrell will be re-teaming once again for director Todd Solondz's latest comedy entitled Love Child. The movie will be a spin on on the classical Greek tragedy Oedipus Rex, which tells the story of King Oedipus of Thebes who unwittingly kills his own father and ends up marrying his mother. Love Child, will, instead, take place in Texas, where a child with an unhealthy obsession with his mother schemes to remove his abusive father from the picture.

In the Todd Solondz movie, Love Child, a handsome neighbor, initially encouraged by the child, will enter into a relationship with the mother, only to trigger the boy's obsession and jealousy even further, prompting extreme action to be taken. The dark subject matter seems a perfect fit for Solondz, who made his name in the 90s with dark indie comedies such as 1995's Welcome to the Dollhouse starring Heather Matarazzo and 1998's Happiness with Philip Seymour Hoffman. Although he has described this movie as being his "first movie with a plot and my first movie taking place in Texas," Solondz said in a statement:

"It's fun and it's sexy and it's shaped by the Hollywood movies that made me want to become a filmmaker. I've loved Rachel and Colin's work forever, and am so honored to be able to excite their passion for serious and unexpected work as well."

Financing is being handled by Cinetic Media and CAA Media Finance, who will also be representing the domestic rights along with WME. Madriver International will be responsible for international sales and bringing the title to the Cannes Virtual Market, at which, based on the draw of the names involved and the more plot driven storyline, it is likely to fall into good hands.

The Cannes Virtual Market was established last year due to the impact of the global health crisis on Cannes and other film festivals. Other films set to make a splash at the virtual market include The Holdovers, Alexander Payne's follow-up to 2017's Downsizing starring Paul Giamatti and Everest, directed by The Bourne Identity's Doug Liman, which is inspired by Jeffrey Archer's novel 'Paths of Glory'. Zoë Kravitz will also be making her directorial debut with Pussy Island. She has reportedly been working on the script for four years with High Fidelity writer. E.T. Feigenbaum. Channing Tatum has also played a big part in the development of the movie and will have a lead role.

In the meantime, fans of Rachel Weisz will be able to catch her in Marvel's Black Widow, scheduled to come out next month. Colin Farrell will also be starring in a comic book based movie as The Penguin in DC's forthcoming The Batman, slated for release on March 4, 2022. He will also be starring alongside Jodie Turner-Smith and Justin H. Min in a science fiction drama entitled After Yang, written, directed and edited by Kogonada. The movie will be premiering at this year's Cannes Film Festival. This story first appeared at The Wrap.