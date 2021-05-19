In the latest episode of missed opportunities, the recently released second season of Netflix's animated anthology series Love, Death & Robots very nearly featured a Conan The Barbarian short starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. Series creator and Deadpool director Tim Miller has now revealed that Schwarzenegger had repeatedly contacted him, lobbying for a role in the series, with Miller even offering details of what the episode would have entailed.

"It would have been a Conan short. I did want to do a Conan short, but we couldn't get permission. [It would have been based on] Red Nails. It involved Valeria, the pirate queen... a lost city, it was f--ked up. There were dinosaurs in it, too. We just couldn't get permission."

Sadly, things did not come together for the Conan- centric episode of Love, Death & Robots robbing us all of what sounds like the greatest viewing experience of our lives. Miller and Supervising Director Jennifer Yuh offered a few more details regarding Arnie's love for the show, with Miller saying, "In the Hollywood community, people really like the show. Arnold lobbied me almost every day to get in. He's not in it, that's not another sneak peek."

"We considered it," added Yuh. "We were like, 'How could we fit that in?'" It certainly sounds like Schwarzenegger is very passionate about starring in the Netflix series, and with an eight-episode third season scheduled for release in 2022, is it possible we could still hear the action superstar's iconic voice emerge from an animated Conan the Barbarian?

Arnold Schwarzenegger first portrayed Conan the Barbarian in the 1982 action film of the same name, leading to a sequel, Conan the Destroyer, a few years later. The Austrian Oak's role as Conan is still one of his most well-regarded, with many fans hoping that a third movie in the franchise would eventually come to fruition. The story that Miller would have adapted for Love, Death & Robots, titled Red Nails, was first published in 1936 and is the final story written by author Robert E. Howard before his death.

The tale is set in the pseudo-historical Hyborian Age and concerns Conan encountering a lost city in which the degenerate inhabitants are proactively resigned to their own destruction. It's now wonder why Miller wanted to adapt this particular story, with its dark themes of decay and death no doubt fitting in perfectly with the overarching ideas behind many of the episodes of Love, Death & Robots.

Love, Death & Robots is produced by Tim Miller and seminal director David Fincher, along with Jennifer Miller, and Joshua Donen. Netflix recently teased the eight-episode second season saying, "The NSFW animated anthology returns with a vengeance. Naked giants, Christmas demons, and robots-gone-wild. Consume irresponsibly. From wild adventures on far-flung planets to unsettling encounters close to home: The Emmy-winning anthology returns with a crop of provocative tales."

The episodes that make up the upcoming second season are titled Automated Customer Service, Ice, Pop Squad, Snow in the Desert, The Tall Grass, All Through the House, Life Hutch, and The Drowned Giant and feature such talent as How to Train Your Dragon's Simon Otto, Tron: Uprising's Robert Valley, as well as Tim Miller himself on directing duty. The eight-episode second season of Love, Death & Robots is available to stream now on Netflix. This comes to us courtesy of a recent appearance from creator Tim Miller and Supervising Director Jennifer Yuh on Reddit Live.