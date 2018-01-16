20th Century Fox has released the first trailer for Love, Simon, based on the hit 2016 novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda by Becky Albertalli. This critically-acclaimed tale explores how one young man will go to great lengths to find his own love story, even if it means he has to come out as gay to his family and friends. While recent teen love stories like Everything, Everything failed to make a dent at the box office, it's possible this could be the genre's next big hit, along the same lines as The Fault in Our Stars.

Everyone deserves a great love story. But for seventeen-year old Simon Spier it's a little more complicated: he's yet to tell his family or friends he's gay and he doesn't actually know the identity of the anonymous classmate he's fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, terrifying and life-changing. Directed by Greg Berlanti (Riverdale, The Flash, Supergirl), written by Isaac Aptaker & Elizabeth Berger (This is Us), and based on Becky Albertalli's acclaimed novel, Love, Simon is a funny and heartfelt coming-of-age story about the thrilling ride of finding yourself and falling in love.

Nick Robinson leads a cast that also includes Katherine Langford, Alexandra Shipp and Jorge Lendeborg Jr. as Simon's friends Leah Burke, Abby Suso and Nick Eisner, Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel as Simon's parents, Emily and Jack Spier, Talitha Eliana Bateman as Simon's little sister Nora, Logan Miller as class clown Martin Addison, Miles Heizer as Cal Price, who Simon has a crush on, Keiynan Lonsdale as Bram Greenfield and Tony Hale as the eccentric teacher Mr. Worth. Colton Haynes also plays a character named Kevin, although since there is no Kevin character in the book, it's possible he could be playing a new character created specifically for this movie adaptation.

While director Greg Berlanti is best known for his work on the small screen, with The CW's Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, Black Lightning, Riverdale and NBC's Blindspot, he is no stranger to the director's chair in the movie world. He made his directorial debut with 2000's The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy and he would go on to write and direct the 2010 romantic comedy Life as We Know It, with this project reuniting him with Life as We Know It star Josh Duhamel. He has also been attached to direct a new Booster Gold movie, with the director revealing in 2016 that project is not connected to Warner Bros. DCEU slate.

Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen (Twilight franchise) produce Love, Simon, which has been set for release on March 16, 2018. This coming-of-age story will have hits hands full with what could be one of this spring's biggest movies, Warner Bros.' Tomb Raider reboot starring Oscar winner Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft, along with an untitled horror movie from A24 Films. It also falls between two busy weekends, with Disney's A Wrinkle In Time, STX Entertainment's Gringo, Entertainment Studios' The Hurricane Heist and The Weinstein Company's The Upside all opening on March 9, with Legendary's Pacific Rim: Uprising, Open Road Films' Midnight Sun, Paramount's Sherlock Gnomes and Bleecker Street's Unsane opening wide on March 23. Take a look at the new trailer for Love, Simon, courtesy of 20th Century Fox YouTube.